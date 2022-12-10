ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sources: Saints, coaches and player fined over $500K by NFL

By Katherine Terrell
 4 days ago

The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints , several of the team's coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan more than half a million dollars for faking an injury during the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football," sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The Saints were fined $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000 for their roles in the fourth-quarter delay. All parties plan to appeal their fines, the sources added.

"Most expensive fine to date from the @NFL came in yesterday... added stressor for no reason," Jordan wrote on his Twitter account Saturday morning.

In a new tweet an hour later, Jordan wrote : "Agent told me bout it and initially I laughed and was like, that's ridiculous- clearly aggravated something. then he told me how much the fine was and I been irked since."

The team denied the NFL's assertion in a statement released Saturday, while also detailing Jordan's alleged injury.

"The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect."

The Buccaneers were facing third-and-17 in the fourth quarter and trailing 16-3. Jordan rushed toward Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and hit the ground as he tried to sack him. Jordan quickly got back up, walked a few steps and looked at the sideline, then went down on one knee, appearing to point to his leg as Brady stayed on the field on fourth down.

Brady initially appeared to want to go for it on fourth down as Jordan left the field with athletic trainers and went to the sideline, but the Bucs ended up punting. Jordan entered the injury tent but did come back in the game, reentering the game four plays into the Bucs' next offensive drive.

Jordan told ESPN that the injury in question was real and that he initially thought he could hobble off, but he took a knee when he felt like he couldn't push off his left foot. He said he felt OK later after getting up and walking off.

"Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge,'" Jordan wrote on Twitter. "'Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1... ridiculous. Anyways & for what a "deliberate action to delay game" before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ... not off me."

