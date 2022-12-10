ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Council funding cut for Ukrainian refugee scheme

The UK government is cutting the money it gives councils for helping Ukrainian refugees by almost half, blaming pressures on public finances. Councils will receive £5,900 - down from £10,500 - for each Ukrainian refugee who arrives in their area. The government said it faced tough decisions given...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
BBC

World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco

The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
BBC

Ukraine war: The Russians locked up for refusing to fight

When his son was sent to fight in Ukraine, Sergei begged him not to go. "You've got relatives there. Just refuse," Sergei recalls telling Stas, who was already an army officer. "But he said he was going. He believed it was right. I told him that he was a zombie. And that, unfortunately, life would prove that."
BBC

Ukraine’s missile graveyard 'is evidence against Russia’

Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, has suffered from heavy Russian shelling and air strikes since the start of the war in February. Officials there told the BBC they have been collecting the remains of Russian munitions fired at the city, including fragments of missiles and rockets. Local prosecutors say the...
BBC

Ukraine war: Brit Simon Lingard gets send-off he deserves, family says

The family of a British man killed while fighting in Ukraine have thanked well-wishers for their support and donations for his funeral. Former paratrooper Simon Lingard, from Great Harwood, Lancashire, died when his unit was attacked last month. His ex-partner Stacey Longworth said the father of her two sons, who...
BBC

Deaths in Scotland rise by 10% in last three months

The number of people who died in Scotland in the last three months is 10% higher normal for the time of year. New National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics found that during quarter three, July - September, the number of deaths was 10% above the average. There were 14,925 deaths during that period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy