dcnewsnow.com
Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023: What didn’t make the cut
Yesterday we took stock of our five Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists, and one of the vehicles we named—the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV—will earn the annual distinction. But there’s always a lot of interest in...
dcnewsnow.com
Acura Integra: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The 2023 Acura Integra returns for the first time in more than 20 years, and has earned a spot on our list of finalists for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023. The latest Integra honors the sporting character of Acura’s entry-level car that made its debut in the 1980s, and went away when the nameplate gave way to the tepid RSX and forgettable ILX. A lot has changed since the Integra left, but the car returns as a sharp ride light on power but full of charm.
dcnewsnow.com
McLaren exploring an SUV
McLaren as recently as 2019 was adamant that it would never launch an SUV at its road car division, but it seems the success rivals like Aston Martin and Lamborghini are enjoying with their own high-riding models is simply too hard to ignore. In the case of those rivals, a single SUV now accounts for around 50% of sales.
dcnewsnow.com
Honda teases Civic Type R TCR race car due in 2023
The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R is set to spawn a racing variant designed to meet TCR regulations, just like its predecessors. Honda this week revealed the first photos of the new race car, which is being developed by Honda Performance Development in partnership with Italy-based JAS Motorsports in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
dcnewsnow.com
Audi RS 3: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 nominee
Can the swan song for the turbocharged 5-cylinder take the win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023? It’s fun enough that it might. The Audi RS 3 has made it to the final round in the award competition by planting its flag in the fun-to-drive category with expressive styling, a distinctive exhaust note, and mechanical changes that aim to delight the driver.
dcnewsnow.com
Ram recalls 1.2M pickup trucks for unintended tailgate opening
Stellantis, the parent company of Ram trucks, issued a recall on 2019-2022 Ram 1500 pickup trucks, as well as the Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks, the NHTSA disclosed on Tuesday. Misaligned bolts that secure the tailgate in the up position could fail to latch the tailgate, causing it to flop open while driving or when parked.
dcnewsnow.com
Rivian’s electric van deal with Mercedes on hold
Rivian has put on pause plans first announced in September to build electric vans in Europe at a plant jointly operated with Mercedes-Benz. Rivian said on Monday it is pausing the plan to instead focus on its existing van and consumer vehicles, though the company remains open to exploring partnerships with Mercedes in the future.
dcnewsnow.com
2020 Kia Niro EV recalled for power system defect
Early Kia Niro EV models are being recalled for drive-unit components that may have been improperly sealed. The recall is very small, however, affecting just 872 vehicles from the 2020 model year. The recall involves the electric power control unit (EPCU), one of the most critical and expensive components in...
dcnewsnow.com
Cadillac Lyriq: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can a new era for an iconic brand also usher in a new Motor Authority Best Car To Buy winner? It may, in the form of the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac’s been chasing the Germans for more than a decade, but with the Lyriq, the GM luxury brand has figured out its place in the automotive world again.
dcnewsnow.com
Ferrari F1 team names new chief
Ferrari on Tuesday named Fred Vasseur as the next chief of its Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team. Vasseur will join the squad on Jan. 9 as its new team principal and general manager. He replaces Mattia Binotto, who announced his resignation last month. Vasseur is currently team principal and CEO...
dcnewsnow.com
Cadillac rolls back 2024 Lyriq price hike
It’s rare in this timeline, but Cadillac has made the Lyriq less expensive than originally stated for the 2024 model year. At the launch of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, the automaker’s spokespeople told Motor Authority the model’s $62,990 price, including destination, would jump to about $70,000 for a 2024 rear-drive single-motor model. That is no longer the case.
dcnewsnow.com
Best Car To Buy 2023: Green Car Reports names 5 finalists
It’s that time of the year—the time when Green Car Reports rounds up the latest green vehicles, and decides which one is the best. One of these will be named Best Car To Buy on Jan. 4, 2023, and to kick off the competition, we’ll explore each of these models in greater depth over the next couple of weeks. As we give each one on this honor roll a top-level look, do you already have a favorite?
