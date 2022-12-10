Opening Line: Hoosiers Slight Underdogs Saturday Against Arizona in Las Vegas

Indiana has firmly embraced the added difficulty of its nonconference schedule this season, and the No. 14-ranked Hoosiers have a huge test on Saturday against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas. Oddsmakers favor Arizona. Here's the latest on the point spread, and great history behind the numbers for both teams this season.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — When Indiana boosted up its nonconference schedule this season, we all knew it wouldn't be easy. They have navigated Xavier and North Carolina just fine so far, but the oddsmakers think they might have their hands full on Saturday against Arizona.

According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite over the Hoosiers in a huge nationally televised showdown in Las Vegas. The over/under is 157.5, which is the highest total of the year so far.

Arizona is 7-1 and ranked No. 10 in the country, peaking as high as No. 4 before losing on the road at Utah in its Pac-12 conference opener. Indiana is 8-1 and ranked No. 14, peaking at No. 10 before falling in its own Big Ten conference opener at Rutgers.

Indiana is still dealing with some injuries. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has missed the last two game with a back injury. He has made the trip and has been working out. He's a game-time decision, according to Indiana officials, and will go through workouts during pregame to see how he feels.

Junior guard Anthony Leal is still out with an ankle injury, but the rest of the squad should be ready to go on Saturday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and is televised nationally on FOX, the first Saturday primetime college basketball game that the national network has ever covered. Here is all the information on how to watch the game, plus our usual game-day preview. CLICK HERE

This is a big-time national game for Indiana, with another looming next Saturday at Kansas. The Hoosiers are enjoying their time in Las Vegas, but it's also ''a business trip,'' sophomore guard Tamar Bates said Friday night.

“That’s what we came to Indiana for, to play big games like this,'' Bates said. "These are the games that we usually would watch on TV. But now that we’re playing in them, we've got to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Here's what Indiana has done so far this season vs. the numbers:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 8-1

Indiana overall vs. spread: 7-2

---

Indiana home record: 6-0

Indiana home vs. spread: 5-1

---

Indiana road record: 1-1

Indiana road vs spread: 1-1

---

Indiana neutral court record: 1-0

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-0

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)

86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)

90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)

63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost) Dec. 7 — Beat Nebraska 81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)

Arizona vs. the spread

Arizona is 7-1 on the season, with a lone loss at Utah as a big favorite, but the Wildcats are just 2-6 against the spread. They played three neutral site games in Hawaii, winning the Maui Invitational, but covered in just one of the three games.

The Wildcats have failed to cover in three straight games. Here's what Arizona has done this season, straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 7 — Beat Nicholls 117-75 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

117-75 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 11 —Beat Southern 95-78 as an 27.5-point favorite (lost)

95-78 as an 27.5-point favorite (lost) No. 17 — Beat Utah Tech 104-77 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

104-77 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Cincinnati 101-93 in the first round of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii as a 10.5-point favorite (lost)

101-93 in the first round of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii as a 10.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 22 — Beat No. 17 San Diego State 87-70 in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii as a 2.5-point favorite (won)

87-70 in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii as a 2.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat No. 10 Creighton 81-79 in the finals of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

81-79 in the finals of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 1 — Lost at Utah 81-66 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost)

81-66 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat California 81-68 as a 23.5-point favorite (lost)

