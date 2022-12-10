ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

consumerqueen.com

Uptown Grocery Cereal Deal | 49¢ a Box!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Grab boxes of General Mills cereal for as low as 49¢ with this Uptown Grocery cereal deal!. Uptown Grocery Cereal Deal!. Today only, December 13th, head over to Uptown Grocery...
EDMOND, OK
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
kswo.com

Duncan native inspires people around the world

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
DUNCAN, OK
News On 6

Families Enjoy Christmas Celebration At Overholser Mansion

Preservation Oklahoma partnered with Oklahoma City University students to make sure Santa had everything he would need for his visit to the historic Heritage Hills community. To get in the holiday spirit, families took a step back in time, paying Santa a visit in Oklahoma City's first mansion. Lexi Windsor...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

