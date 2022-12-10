Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
OKC entrepreneur, DJ team up with Kalidy Kia for car raffle at Christmas gift giveaway
Two Oklahoma City figures are hosting a giveaway of meals, Christmas gifts, cash - and even a car!
consumerqueen.com
Uptown Grocery Cereal Deal | 49¢ a Box!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Grab boxes of General Mills cereal for as low as 49¢ with this Uptown Grocery cereal deal!. Uptown Grocery Cereal Deal!. Today only, December 13th, head over to Uptown Grocery...
Luke Combs’ concert brings thousands into Oklahoma City, boosting revenue for many local businesses
It’s the biggest weekend downtown Oklahoma City has seen in more than five years with a record-breaking number of people flocking to the city for concerts at the Paycom Center.
Two rescued from jackknifed semi-truck in OKC
Two people were rescued after a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy Oklahoma roadway.
Tower Theatre OKC to host Uptown Get Down on New Year’s Eve
Tower Theatre OKC is throwing "the ultimate concert party" this New Year's Eve.
WPFO
Town's 50-foot leg lamp honoring 'A Christmas Story' drawing tourists, investments
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp in Oklahoma, based off the one featured in the 1983 film "A Christmas Story," is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5 million...
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
kswo.com
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
“We cannot sustain this,” OKC Animal Welfare overwhelmed with dogs
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is at a critical level as they have hundreds of dogs in their care.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
News On 6
Families Enjoy Christmas Celebration At Overholser Mansion
Preservation Oklahoma partnered with Oklahoma City University students to make sure Santa had everything he would need for his visit to the historic Heritage Hills community. To get in the holiday spirit, families took a step back in time, paying Santa a visit in Oklahoma City's first mansion. Lexi Windsor...
Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of detective
An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.
‘Mission impossible’: NW Expressway pedestrian bridge completion date pushed back; businesses concerned about foot traffic
The pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway has been under construction since 2021 and in that time, businesses along the construction zone say it may be driving away their customers, literally and figuratively.
Governor Kevin Stitt says Mexican Consulate opening in Oklahoma City in 2023
Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday that a Mexican consulate is planned to open in Oklahoma City in Spring 2023.
Stillwater: Resident saved from structure fire
The Stillwater Fire Department say they were called out to a structure fire at the 500 block of West 11th and rescued a wheelchair bound resident.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home
An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
