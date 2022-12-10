A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, December 11 after he reportedly would not stop for police when a traffic stop was attempted. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a 2012 Ford F150 disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street in Plymouth at around 2:15 a.m. ET. The vehicle turned west and allegedly disregarded a red traffic light at Center Street.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO