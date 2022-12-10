ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Nursing Home Assault

(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana

A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Bank Robbery Call Proves False

(Michigan City, IN) - Numerous police officers responded to a report of an armed bank robbery that turned out to be false in Michigan City. An effort is being made to determine if the fake bank robbery report was done on purpose and to locate the individual placing the call.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Trial for woman accused of murdering boyfriend postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of a South Bend woman accused of shooting to death her boyfriend in front of her children in April has been postponed. 28-year-old MarqishaThomas was expected to stand trial beginning Monday. But the trial has been postponed due to court congestion. A new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges Filed in 25 Mile Chase

(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte man is facing prison time for allegedly leading police on a high speed chase across the county. Jerris Pezzuto, 21, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with six counts, including level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and level 5 felony criminal confinement.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
max983.net

Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Plymouth

The Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner are investigating a Monday night accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says Marshall County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 8:40 p.m. ET of a car...
PLYMOUTH, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Violent Felon Admits to Gun Crime

(Michigan City, IN) - A man with a violent criminal history has admitted to illegal possession of a gun in Michigan City. Alsiah Spikes, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in La Porte Superior Court 1 to Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. According to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Missing South Bend teen found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says Doris Douglas, a 14-year-old girl who had been missing since Dec. 2, has been located and is safe. The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Man Arrested after Allegedly Failing to Stop for Traffic Stop

A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, December 11 after he reportedly would not stop for police when a traffic stop was attempted. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a 2012 Ford F150 disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street in Plymouth at around 2:15 a.m. ET. The vehicle turned west and allegedly disregarded a red traffic light at Center Street.
PLYMOUTH, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture

(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
UNION MILLS, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy