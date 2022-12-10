Read full article on original website
warricknews.com
Indiana Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction for shooting at Gary gas station
The Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated a Gary man's criminal convictions after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. In a 5-0 ruling, the state's highest court said notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Nursing Home Assault
(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Bank Robbery Call Proves False
(Michigan City, IN) - Numerous police officers responded to a report of an armed bank robbery that turned out to be false in Michigan City. An effort is being made to determine if the fake bank robbery report was done on purpose and to locate the individual placing the call.
WNDU
Trial for woman accused of murdering boyfriend postponed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of a South Bend woman accused of shooting to death her boyfriend in front of her children in April has been postponed. 28-year-old MarqishaThomas was expected to stand trial beginning Monday. But the trial has been postponed due to court congestion. A new...
YAHOO!
Former Elkhart police officer to serve three months in prison for punching handcuffed man
Former Elkhart Police officer Cory Newland, who was captured on video footage obtained by The South Bend Tribune and ProPublica in 2018 repeatedly punching a handcuffed man, will spend three months in a minimum security prison, a federal judge has ruled. Newland pleaded guilty in August to violating the civil...
WWMTCw
Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges Filed in 25 Mile Chase
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte man is facing prison time for allegedly leading police on a high speed chase across the county. Jerris Pezzuto, 21, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with six counts, including level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and level 5 felony criminal confinement.
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart police officer sentenced to prison in connection to suspect’s beating
A former Elkhart police officer will start the year serving a 15 month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting. The case stems from the beating of a handcuffed suspect back in 2018. The beating was caught on video. Cory Newland was placed on unpaid leave in 2019.
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
max983.net
Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Plymouth
The Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner are investigating a Monday night accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says Marshall County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 8:40 p.m. ET of a car...
hometownnewsnow.com
Violent Felon Admits to Gun Crime
(Michigan City, IN) - A man with a violent criminal history has admitted to illegal possession of a gun in Michigan City. Alsiah Spikes, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in La Porte Superior Court 1 to Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. According to...
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
WNDU
Missing South Bend teen found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says Doris Douglas, a 14-year-old girl who had been missing since Dec. 2, has been located and is safe. The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John...
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested after Allegedly Failing to Stop for Traffic Stop
A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, December 11 after he reportedly would not stop for police when a traffic stop was attempted. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a 2012 Ford F150 disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street in Plymouth at around 2:15 a.m. ET. The vehicle turned west and allegedly disregarded a red traffic light at Center Street.
Northwest Indiana woman wanted after recent pickpockets, credit card thefts
HIGHLAND, Ind. — A woman is wanted after allegedly pickpocketing patrons at Northwest Indiana retail stores. Over the last month, Highland police said they have investigated numerous cases regarding stolen wallets and stolen credit cards. Police allege Erica Roadlander has then used the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases...
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
Man Charged With Killing 3 Outside Portage Park Bar Had Just Been Kicked Out Of Birthday Party, Top Cop Says
PORTAGE PARK — A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after police said he fired shots this weekend after getting kicked out of a birthday party at a Far Northwest Side bar. Samuel Parsons-Salas, of Portage Park, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, one...
