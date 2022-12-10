Read full article on original website
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World” Available on Digital December 23 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 14
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World will be available on all major digital platforms on December 23rd, as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD February 14. What’s Happening: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 61st animated feature Strange World will soon be available to audiences to enjoy at home with never-before-seen bonus features and deleted scenes. […]
Everything CONFIRMED for EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts
Grab your paintbrushes folks, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be starting soon!. The Festival will fill EPCOT with all kinds of colorful art and food from January 13th through February 20th, 2023, and we already have the full list of booths, the full list of eats for the Wonderful Walk of Cuisine, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series lineup, and MORE. Want to know ALL of the things that are confirmed for this year’s Festival? You’re in the right place!
"Unlike Spinach, It Actually Keeps Forever": Budget Shoppers Are Sharing The Cheap, Underrated Food Items They Always Add To Their Grocery Carts
“Bruh, I don't give a crap what time of day or night it is. You put it near me and I'll be scarfing it down before I can even say 'thanks.'"
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Disney Loungefly Exclusives from Entertainment Earth
There’s a few weeks left in 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to Valentine’s Day 2023! Entertainment Earth and Loungefly have teamed up for new exclusive accessories inspired by Mickey Mouse and The Nightmare Before Christmas! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not […]
Carousel Coffee Shop Coming to Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced another dining addition at BoardWalk Inn as part of its reimagining, with the new Carousel Coffee Shop coming this holiday season or in early 2023. This post shares details about what’ll be on the menu there, plus an update on Cake Bake Shop Restaurant and photos of the construction around […]
“Strange World” Coming to Disney+ Just in Time for Christmas, Premiering December 23rd
Disney’s latest animated feature, Strange World, will arrive on Disney+ just in time for Christmas on December 23rd, 2022. To prepare for the film’s imminent streaming debut, a new spot is now available, which you can watch below: They’re in their element when exploring this world… Join the Clade family and experience Disney’s #StrangeWorld, streaming December […]
Jose Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World
“My siestas are getting shorter and shorter!” The latest Tiki Mug to come to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features Jose himself from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. What’s Happening: Guests can head to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World and stop by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto today to pick […]
Disney Cruise Line Reveals All-New Eats and Treats for Pixar Day at Sea Aboard the Disney Fantasy
The all-new Pixar Day at Sea is coming to the Disney Fantasy in early January, and Disney Cruise Line has revealed some fun treats and special activities that will be available onboard. What’s Happening: In addition to the delicious cuisine served throughout a seven-night Disney cruise, families will be treated to a brand-new interactive breakfast with Woody […]
Release DATE Announced for ‘Strange World’ on Disney+
Disney has a NEW animated movie out in theaters, but soon you’ll be able to watch it from home!. Strange World follows a family of legendary explorers as they “navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew.” We’ve already seen a preview of the film offered in Disney World and merchandise released for the movie. But now we have BIG news!
Don’t miss all the 100th Disney Celebration merchandise available now
Begin collecting limited release merchandise to get ready for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company now! 100th Anniversary Merchandise Disney is excited to mark its 100th anniversary in 2023. Recently, we shared HERE pictures of some of this merchandise leaked early. And take a first look at what is coming for this celebration HERE. […]
Magic Key Holders Can Get Disneyland After Dark Tickets NOW
Disneyland has some fun events that happen outside of regular park hours. For Halloween we see Oogie Boogie Bash, there are special Grad Nites, and event some other after hours events. We recently found out about a NEW after hours event coming to Disneyland Park in 2023, and now, select people can buy tickets for this event!
Pixar Medals Revealed for runDisney’s Springtime Surprise Races
Pixar fans, it’s time to lace up those running shoes!. Disney announced previously that the theme of the 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend would be Pixar Pals, and now we have a first look at the designs for the race medals!. The Pixar Pals theme combines friendship and Pixar,...
Get a First Look inside Tron Lightcycle Run
You don’t want to miss our first-ever view inside the queue for Tron Lightcylce Run. This attraction looks AMAZING! Tron Lightcylce Run Tron Lightcycle Power Run roller coaster was first introduced to guests at Shanghai Disneyland Resorts. In this thrilling attraction, riders hop aboard motorcycle-style ride vehicles as they speed through the dark ride. It’s […]
Change in runDisney volunteer policy threatens Disney marathon’s smooth running.
RunDisney has made a change to its volunteer program that may impact the ability of Disney’s event organizers to efficiently process and support the tens of thousands of guests who pay to attend Walt Disney World runDisney events throughout the year. For those unfamiliar with runDisney, it is an organization that hosts a series of… Read More »Change in runDisney volunteer policy threatens Disney marathon’s smooth running.
A FUZZY Spirit Jersey Is Now in Disney World, But Beware!
There are so many different ways to show off your love of Disney, but wearing it on your sleeve might be one of our favorites. We’ve seen spirit jerseys dedicated to the 50th anniversary, Coca-Cola, and more. But, we just spotted this brand new one that you might want to buy immediately. Big, warm, fuzzy — this new spirit jersey we found in Disney World is everything we want out of our winter clothing!
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Join Us On Our First Mission in the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure at EPCOT
The new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game officially debuts on December 16, but we were able to participate in a soft opening at EPCOT. Join us as we take on our first mission to help Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Webby find the 7 Plunders of the World and return them to their rightful owners.
PHOTOS: Sparkly NEW 100th Anniversary Minnie Ears Are Now Available in Disney World
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The official start of Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration is just around the corner, but there’s a way to get in on the fun NOW. There are 100th...
PHOTOS: The NEW Rainbow Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Is Now in Disney World!
If you’re someone who LOVES popcorn, the refillable popcorn buckets can be quite an amazing deal for you. Some popcorn buckets you can snag without a park ticket, while others you have to wait in hours-long lines for (hello, Figment popcorn bucket). We recently heard about a new popcorn bucket coming to Magic Kingdom, and now it’s HERE!
Name and Opening Timeline Announced for New Restaurant in Disney World
Changes are constant at Disney World and it can be hard to keep up!. Whether you’re keeping track of the big things like the brand new TRON ride opening at Magic Kingdom in the spring or the smaller things like new signs, there’s a long list of things to keep track of as a Disney fan. Now, that list is getting even longer because we have more information on a new coffee shop at Disney World!
PHOTOS: TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom Offers Accessible ‘Light Runner Car’ Vehicle That May Also Accommodate Expected Surge of Riders Who Won’t Fit
TRON Lightcycle / Run is finally nearing completion, and the coaster trains have been testing regularly in preparation. We’ve recently learned that the accessible Light Runner car vehicles at the end of the trains may also be used to accommodate guests whose mobility or size are not compatible with the Lightcycles.
