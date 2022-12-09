Read full article on original website
Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list CSOP Asset Management’s Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF
CSOP Asset Management has received approval to list its Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by Dec. 16. CryptoSlate reported on Oct. 31, that the government of Hong Kong released its crypto policy statement which allowed retail investors to legally invest in crypto assets.
Binance offloaded $140M in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that leading exchange Binance offloaded $137 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, nearly $32 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), $300 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), and $200 million in both Binance USD (BUSD) and Tether (USDT) were withdrawn. The total withdrawals equate to over $860 million.
Tron’s USDD stablecoin falls to $0.97 as it loses dollar peg
Tron’s USDD stablecoin has lost its peg as its price dipped to $0.97, sparking fears of another UST collapse. The Tron-based algorithmic stablecoin launched on May 5, and its market cap currently stands at roughly $708 million. Tron founder Justin Sun said USDD would be over-collateralized by low-volatile assets like USDT, USDC, Bitcoin, to avoid a repeat of UST’s collapse.
Argo blockchain requests trading be restored on LSE, looks to raise funds
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has requested the resumption of trading for its ARB shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) after the UK Financial Conduct Authority suspended it. Reports emerged on Dec. 10 that Argo Blockchain was looking to file for bankruptcy as it is facing a severe liquidity...
SBF admits responsibility for FTX failure in Twitter space but remains vague on details
FTX co-founder Sam-Bankman Fried gave ambiguous answers to questions about the mixing of user funds, investing in The Block, and more during a recent Twitter space hosted by Autism Capital. In response to a question regarding the mismanagement of user funds, Sam replied that from Nov 6th to Nov 10th,...
Research: Institutional appetite for Bitcoin has evaporated as OTC trades approach YTD low
Institutional appetite for Bitcoin (BTC) has slowly evaporated due to the current bear market situation and is reflected in the significant drop in over-the-counter (OTC) trades, according to an analysis of Glassnode data by CryptoSlate. A bull run in 2021 saw several institutional players pile into the flagship digital asset,...
Binance Proof of Reserves fall by $3.5B in 24 hours
Over the last 24 hours, the Binance USD (BUSD) and Bitcoin (BTC) Proof of Reserves (PoR) have fallen by $3.45 billion, and $472.86 million respectively — according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Within that same period. Binance PoR also witnessed approximately $1.86 billion in inflows of both USD...
Bitcoin outperforms Layer 1s SOL, ETH, DOT, BNB, ATOM in December
In December, Bitcoin outperformed the native tokens of the Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance, and Cosmos ecosystems, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) has also begun trending upward this month. The chart below shows BTC.D starting December at 39.9% and moving progressively higher. The current reading is 41.5% – a seven-week high.
Research: Bitcoin realized cap vs. market cap reveals shift in safety flight dynamics
An analysis of market cap and realized cap Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) data performed by CryptoSlate suggests that users are increasingly using stablecoins, instead of BTC, as a safety flight. Most are familiar with market cap, which is calculated by multiplying the circulating supply by the current token price. Realized cap...
Senator Lummis ‘comfortable’ including Bitcoin in retirement funds amid bear market
US Senator Cynthia Lummis is still a devoted Bitcoin supporter, as she wants to add Bitcoin to retirement funds amid the struggling crypto market. “I’m very comfortable with making sure that people can include Bitcoin in their retirement funds because it’s just different than other cryptocurrencies,” Lummins recently shared with Semafor.
FTX fallout motivates Hong Kong watchdog to draft new rules
The Hong Kong Securities and Regulatory Commission plans to draft new regulatory provisions to implement under its new crypto regulation system in the wake of FTX’s collapse, according to local media reports. The Commission reportedly argued that the FTX fallout had affected other virtual tokens and the entire crypto...
Binance sees the largest outflow of stablecoins in 24 hours
Crypto exchange Binance faced the largest stablecoin (BUSD+USDT+USDC) outflows in 24 hours, amounting to $2.159 billion. Despite the recent wipeout, Nansen estimates that Binance still holds $30 billion worth of stablecoins, whereas the value of the total assets sits at $58.79 billion. The BUSD amount represents 26.38%, and the USDT amount represents 21.17% of the total assets.
15% of US citizens made crypto transactions as of mid-2022
JP Morgan’s recent report revealed that almost 15% of individuals in the U.S. have issued transfers into crypto accounts, according to numbers from mid-2022. The detailed demographic data also indicates that Men, Asians, and higher-income youth have the highest crypto adoption in the country. JP Morgan looked into its...
SlateAsia #2 – Taiwan emerging as crypto-friendly hub in Asia
Jason’s recent move to Taipei, Taiwan for his venture capital firm, Sora Ventures. The advantages of Taiwan as a location for blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. The potential for experimentation and innovation in the blockchain industry in Taiwan. The comparison of Taiwan to Singapore and Hong Kong in terms of...
CFTC considers Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether to be commodities
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) stated in its Dec. 13 court filing against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried that digital assets like Bitcoin(BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) are commodities. CFTC wrote that these digital assets are commodities because they meet the definition of the term as defined by...
Poloniex adds cross-margin mode for spot trading
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Panama City, Panama City, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire — Poloniex, a global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of...
Binance CEO unfazed by $1.4B in withdrawals from exchange in one day
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was undeterred after $1.4 billion worth of assets were withdrawn in a day. Despite uncertainties, the CEO believes it’s a good idea to “stress test withdrawals” on each centralized exchange on a rotating basis. However, Nansen, a Hong Kong-based blockchain analytics platform, reported...
Binance Ethereum-based token withdrawals top $2B in 24 hours
Binance recorded over $2 billion in outflows in Ethereum-based tokens since Dec. 12 –its highest daily withdrawal since June– according to Nansen data. When Binance users’ withdrew assets this aggressively in June, the crypto market was reeling from Terra Luna’s collapse. A separate tweet from the...
Bitcoin spikes to $18,000 on better than expected CPI data
The release of November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation at 7.1% year-on-year (YoY). This came in better than the estimated 7.3% figure. Bitcoin spiked 2.6% on the news and was trading just short of $18,000, as of press time. Analyst at CryptoSlate. Samuel is a strong believer...
Retail investors are growing their BTC stack; whales’ holdings falling
Bitcoin ownership is still growing among retail investors, with three million BTC holdings at present, while whale accumulation is declining, with the recent number around nine million, according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. A retail investor is someone who holds one bitcoin or less, and a whale is someone...
