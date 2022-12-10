Read full article on original website
fintechmagazine.com
Payments fintech Total Processing heralds three senior hires
UK-based payments fintech Total Processing has made three senior hires in both the UK and MENA to support its customer-focused mission. UK payments processing fintech Total Processing has made three senior additions to its teams in the UK and MENA. They include Aden Davies, who brings 20 years of experience...
British nurses begin first ever strike as pay dispute deepens
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - National Health Service nurses in Britain will strike on Thursday in their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of year.
Citizens Advice says record number sought energy help in November
The monthly number of people that Citizens Advice helped with energy-related problems and issues rose to a record high in November, underlining the scale of the struggle with soaring costs of gas and electricity. The charity said it was continuing to exceed its forecasts for the numbers of cash-strapped households...
Rules on liquids and laptops to be eased at UK airports from June 2024
Rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the government has said. The announcement of the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades confirms reports last month that the change would come in the year after next. Passengers at most major UK...
fintechmagazine.com
TradeSun to acquire ESG scoring platform for banks Coriolis
US-based TradeSun is to acquire Coriolis Technologies, which provides an ESG scoring platform for banks, after the two firms teamed up earlier this year. US-based TradeSun, which provides an AI-powered platform for trade finance processing and compliance, is acquiring Coriolis Technologies to expedite ESG-compliant trade. It comes after the two...
