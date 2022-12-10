Read full article on original website
Related
Homeless person asks for food but rejects it when it’s generic not name brand
Food pantry shelf.Photo byAaron Doucett/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I worked closely with a church that helped the homeless and those who struggled with addictions. One afternoon my phone rang, and a woman from our hotline gave me a heart-wrenching story about her children not having enough food. I explained to her that our church had a food pantry and we could help her if she wanted to meet me down there at 10:00 am. It was currently 9:00 am.
BBC
Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted. The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. Vets were concerned she was...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
School closures and late openings due to snow – see full list in your area
Snow and ice has been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures. Some schools shut their doors on Monday as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the winter conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others decided to start later in the day after assessing safety conditions in the morning. The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with schools already saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues. The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a continuing risk of sleet and...
BBC
Soho police force entry to help woman only to find artwork
Police broke into an art gallery to aid an unconscious person inside before discovering it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to locked-up Laz Emporium in Soho, central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC
Cost of Living: Christmas takes toll on young parents
Mother-of-five Charlotte Chapman's kids come before everything else. "I will eat their leftovers, I won't make myself a meal," the 30-year-old single parent said in their Cardiff home. Charlotte is the swan in her house, frantically paddling beneath the surface to ensure her kids have a smooth ride through their...
BBC
Chatton regulars' shock at girl's plea for clean clothes for Christmas
Pub regulars offering to buy Christmas presents for children said they were shocked to get a plea from a child asking for clean clothes. Staff at the Percy Arms in Chatton, Northumberland, asked carers and social workers to write tags from children to hang on the Christmas tree. They were...
BBC
Huddersfield: Thousands of cannabis plants found in armed raid
Thousands of cannabis plants have been found and eight men arrested during an armed police raid in Huddersfield. West Yorkshire Police said officers have been at a former commercial premises on Nile Street since 09:00 GMT, with the operation ongoing. Nearby Kirklees College earlier said it was "placed in a...
BBC
Cost of living: Benefits mistake led to three years of poverty
A man who said he lived in poverty for three years because he was not assessed properly for disability benefits has received a government apology. Haydn Valentine, 62, from Eastbourne, has emphysema and advanced liver disease, and is unable to work. He said he couldn't afford his heating, was "freezing...
Upworthy
Employer gifts 100 employees a month's worth of grocies without limitations: 'Beautiful Christmas idea'
Employers doing something special for their employees is not usual. But when they do, it shows that they really care for them and promotes a positive work environment. One such company is Yonego which went the extra mile to surprise its employees with a folder, a shopping bag, and a gold envelope. Yonego's owner, Joris Toonders, then asked all its employees to put all their supermarket receipts through the month of December into the envelope. An employee said, "No one knew and it took a while before the penny dropped. There was dead silence for a few seconds. Then people started clapping. I think I've said thank you a thousand times,” as reported by SunnySkyz.
BBC
Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m
Two internet ticket touts who resold tickets for events by artists including Ed Sheeran have been ordered to repay more than £6m. Peter Hunter, 53, and David Smith, 68, were convicted in 2020 of three counts of fraudulent trading and one of possessing articles for fraud. The pair benefited...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We're giving so no child goes without at Christmas'
With Christmas fast approaching, many people are making plans to celebrate and give presents to family and friends. But with the rising cost of living, festivities for many will be more muted this year, with some families not even able to afford basic essentials. Sebby's Corner, a charity that works...
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC
Housing crisis: Homeless charities warn of perfect storm
"I'm literally one of the lucky ones, some people don't make it." Sitting in his new flat on the outskirts of Swansea, Steven Burke finally feels settled after 20 years drifting in and out of homelessness. But, across Wales, many thousands are still waiting for suitable accommodation. Homelessness charities have...
BBC
Whitchurch slurry pit farmer death ruled as suicide
A retired farmer whose body was found in a slurry pit took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Ninety-year-old John Charles Barnett's overturned mobility scooter was found at the edge of a slurry pit in January 2020, an inquest at Ruthin found. His body was found by a diver...
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
BBC
Leeds couple reunited with missing cat after two years
A couple have been reunited with their pet cat nearly two years after it went missing. Lupin disappeared from Harriet and Michael Tarbatt's home in Meanwood, Leeds, in February 2021 when he was just a kitten. The couple said they had combed the streets looking for the feline and had...
BBC
Cost of living crisis raises parents' fears of child exploitation
Parents have raised concerns about the risk of child exploitation as a result of the cost of living crisis. A safeguarding event in Bristol heard children felt they were under pressure to keep up with the latest technology. Those who did not were at risk of being lured into crime...
Comments / 0