Civic, government, corporate, and faith leaders provide over 150 underprivileged kids with a morning full of Christmas cheer, live music, gifts, fun, joy, and hope. EL CAJON, CA – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., children and their parents residing at East County Transitional Living Center will be treated to a fun and joy-filled morning thanks to the generosity of caring members of the community. The new ECTLC CEO Michael Branch, a retired SEAL and a former ECTLC program member, will serve as the MC. The Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe and the Swenson Children’s Foundation donate gifts. El Cajon Police Chief Mike Moulton and his police officers and Heartland Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Swaney and his firefighters pass out the beautifully wrapped presents.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO