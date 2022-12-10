Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
Transitional kindergarten came to San Diego, are schools ready for young kids?
Part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The morning drop-off isn’t easy for many elementary schoolers and their parents. But it was downright brutal for Sara LaPietra and her 4-year-old son Teddy when he started in the new transitional kindergarten program at McKinley Elementary near Balboa Park.
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
chulavistatoday.com
Adoption Fees For Adult Dogs Waived Through New Year at SD Humane Society
Adoption fees for all adult dogs at the San Diego Humane Society have been waived for the rest of the year with a $10,000 donation from San Diego County resident Randy Spicer. According to the SDHS staff, the shelter is at capacity for its adult dog population. The shelter said it was an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.
Chula Vista plastic surgeon charged with manslaughter still in practice
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista plastic surgeon that is now awaiting trial for manslaughter in the death of a 36-year-old patient, Megan Espinoza, during a routine breast augmentation surgery is still practicing. Dr. Carlos Chacon and a lead nurse at the Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita were...
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County: Reproductive rights After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs.
kusi.com
Little Tommy celebrates success of Breaking and Entering 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For over 25 years Little Tommy Sablan has been rallying the community to provide gifts for dozens of families during Christmas time. This year, decorations, food, cash, and a mountain of presents were presented to four children who recently lost their father. Hundreds of community...
SDPD: South American gang targeting high-end homes back at it again
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police said a gang that's been targeting high-end homes is back at it. They’re known as the “South American Theft Group.” It’s believed since last year, they've broken into dozens of homes throughout the county. And just within the last...
San Diego man designs look-alike Border Patrol truck
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it's what’s on it. Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”
getnews.info
Over 150 Formerly Homeless Children Residing at East County Transitional Living Center (ECTLC) Will be Treated to a Special Christmas Party
Civic, government, corporate, and faith leaders provide over 150 underprivileged kids with a morning full of Christmas cheer, live music, gifts, fun, joy, and hope. EL CAJON, CA – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., children and their parents residing at East County Transitional Living Center will be treated to a fun and joy-filled morning thanks to the generosity of caring members of the community. The new ECTLC CEO Michael Branch, a retired SEAL and a former ECTLC program member, will serve as the MC. The Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe and the Swenson Children’s Foundation donate gifts. El Cajon Police Chief Mike Moulton and his police officers and Heartland Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Swaney and his firefighters pass out the beautifully wrapped presents.
iheart.com
Nathan Fletcher Makes Major Announcement
SAN DIEGO - County Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher makes an announcement about the future of the Board of Supervisors. In a recent video posted to YouTube, Supervisor Fletcher highlighted the agenda of the last two supervisors meetings and said the meetings would be his last as Chair. “It has been...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach
The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
kusi.com
Protests in Barrio Logan push back against cement plant construction
BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – A new cement plant is supposed to be built at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan, but those who live nearby are not happy. Locals held a protest to push back against the construction of the Mitsubishi Cement Corporation plant, as they fear air quality in the area will become worse than it already is.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
SDPD: Woman in electric bike crash placed on life support
The bicyclist did not see an abandoned shopping cart that was left in the bike lane and hit it, causing her to fly over the handle bars of the bike and land on her head, police reported.
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Last day to pay San Diego property taxes
Monday is the last day San Diego property owners can pay their taxes without facing any late fees, according to an email from the San Diego treasurer-tax collector’s office.
Comments / 0