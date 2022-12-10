ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.

Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
Adoption Fees For Adult Dogs Waived Through New Year at SD Humane Society

Adoption fees for all adult dogs at the San Diego Humane Society have been waived for the rest of the year with a $10,000 donation from San Diego County resident Randy Spicer. According to the SDHS staff, the shelter is at capacity for its adult dog population. The shelter said it was an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.
Little Tommy celebrates success of Breaking and Entering 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For over 25 years Little Tommy Sablan has been rallying the community to provide gifts for dozens of families during Christmas time. This year, decorations, food, cash, and a mountain of presents were presented to four children who recently lost their father. Hundreds of community...
Over 150 Formerly Homeless Children Residing at East County Transitional Living Center (ECTLC) Will be Treated to a Special Christmas Party

Civic, government, corporate, and faith leaders provide over 150 underprivileged kids with a morning full of Christmas cheer, live music, gifts, fun, joy, and hope. EL CAJON, CA – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., children and their parents residing at East County Transitional Living Center will be treated to a fun and joy-filled morning thanks to the generosity of caring members of the community. The new ECTLC CEO Michael Branch, a retired SEAL and a former ECTLC program member, will serve as the MC. The Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe and the Swenson Children’s Foundation donate gifts. El Cajon Police Chief Mike Moulton and his police officers and Heartland Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Swaney and his firefighters pass out the beautifully wrapped presents.
Nathan Fletcher Makes Major Announcement

SAN DIEGO - County Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher makes an announcement about the future of the Board of Supervisors. In a recent video posted to YouTube, Supervisor Fletcher highlighted the agenda of the last two supervisors meetings and said the meetings would be his last as Chair. “It has been...
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach

The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
Protests in Barrio Logan push back against cement plant construction

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – A new cement plant is supposed to be built at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan, but those who live nearby are not happy. Locals held a protest to push back against the construction of the Mitsubishi Cement Corporation plant, as they fear air quality in the area will become worse than it already is.
