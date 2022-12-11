ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

21-year-old killed after being hit by stray bullet while asleep in north Harris Co., deputies say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjZBj_0jeHkhio00

An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in north Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Capewood Apartments off Aldine Mail Route.

"As of right now, we don't think that the complainant was targeted. We don't think that he was the target of the shooter. But again, we don't have any information about who did this or what those circumstances were, so we don't know why they were firing in the direction of complex right now," HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said.

Investigators said the bullets came from outside the apartment and through the wall.

At this point, authorities don't know if they're looking for one suspect or more. They believe the shots were fired from behind the apartment building, where there is an alley and houses.

"All of this could have been prevented. It affects everybody," Virginia Perez, who lives in one of the nearby apartment buildings, said.

Perez said she didn't know the young man, who was later identified as Alvaro Calleja, but it hits close to home.

"That's my daughter's age. I have a daughter, 21 years old. It's sad. Anybody, 2-year-old, doesn't matter who it is. It's a person, a human, and all of this could be prevented, you know," Perez said.

According to the sheriff's office, Caleja's two young family members were also in the apartment when the shooting happened. Investigators said bullets struck at least three apartments. No other injuries were reported.

"As of right now, we don't have any information as to who the shooters were, whether or not they were shooting at someone else, whether or not they were just firing randomly, so if anyone has any information, we are asking them to call in," Brown said.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 17

Maria Johnson
3d ago

I feel sad for the family of the person that was in there bed asleep and was killed my God bless there soul my prayers are with there family 🙏

Reply
2
Light Speed
4d ago

Another reason to throw the book at petty criminals who are also capable of being a loser to society.

Reply
3
commonsense
4d ago

Of course. North Harris County——democrat destroyed for years

Reply(3)
9
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy