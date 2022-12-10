"Anytime I go to an event, exhibition or ATP event, I am going to be trying to win it" - Fritz makes clear goal ahead of Diriyah Tennis Cup Final

Matteo Berrettini was impressed in the way Alcaraz was able to prove himself against members of the big three showing other players that it's very possible. Carlos Alcaraz made a name for himself early this year when he won the Rio Open on clay. He was able to beat Berrettini along the way which left an impression on the Italian and he found inspiration in what he would do about two months later. Alcaraz was playing in Madrid with the Miami Masters already in his pocket and he bested Nadal and Djokovic back-to-back to advance to the final. He won that event but it showed other players that the big three members are beatable.

13 HOURS AGO