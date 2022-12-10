"Anytime I go to an event, exhibition or ATP event, I am going to be trying to win it" - Fritz makes clear goal ahead of Diriyah Tennis Cup Final

Read full article on original website
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
VIDEO: Nadal tries one-handed backhand as preparation continues for 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is a great competitor and he experimented with something new in his recent practices to see whether it could be useful to him as he continues his tennis journey. There is very little that Nadal won't do to try and win as his Roland Garros run this year demonstrated. He practically played with a numb foot the entire event and he made it work. A video surfacing online showed Nadal trying out a one-handed backhand which got fans talking about whether he'll introduce a new shot to his arsenal.
Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favourite Award ending Federer's 19 year reign
Rafael Nadal ended Federer's 19-year reign in the Fans' Favourite category at the ATP Awards as he won the 2022 edition of it due to Federer not being nominated. This was the first year Federer was not nominated for the ATP Fans' Favourite Award due to simply being inactive and it allowed Nadal to win the award. It's quite significant in demonstrating just how popular Federer is among fans as he won it every year for the past 19 years which is just incredible.
Berrettini on how Alcaraz shifted mentality away from Big Four due to meteoric rise: "It’s like maybe we can do it as well"
Matteo Berrettini was impressed in the way Alcaraz was able to prove himself against members of the big three showing other players that it's very possible. Carlos Alcaraz made a name for himself early this year when he won the Rio Open on clay. He was able to beat Berrettini along the way which left an impression on the Italian and he found inspiration in what he would do about two months later. Alcaraz was playing in Madrid with the Miami Masters already in his pocket and he bested Nadal and Djokovic back-to-back to advance to the final. He won that event but it showed other players that the big three members are beatable.
Kyrgios struggles to see fairness in clay court tournaments: "I see guys in the top 100 that I don't even know, I wouldn't recognise them if I crossed them on the street"
Nick Kyrgios once again made it known that he is not a fan of clay tennis or even the number of clay events in the ATP calendar bluntly calling it 'crazy'. Kyrgios dislikes clay heavily because it goes against the way he plays tennis preferring quicker courts in order to utilize his powerful serve and groundstrokes. As he demonstrated this year, the faster the court the better he tends to play and clay doesn't fit that narrative at all. In a recent interview he once again commented on many clay events being part of the calendar:
Venus Williams, James Blake suggested as possible candidates for US Davis Cup captaincy following speculation of current captain Mardy Fish's exit
Former WTA World No.1 Venus Williams, Rajeev Ram, and James Blake are among the names that have been put forward by some tennis experts after the emergence of reports of Mardy Fish giving up the captaincy of the United States Davis Cup team. Fish, who replaced Jim Courier as the...
Rising American Alycia Parks continues superb form with back-to-back WTA 125 titles
21-year-old Alycia Parks continued her stellar play indoors in Europe completing the clean sweep in the past two weeks winning both last week and this week. Both events were WTA 125 titles which is a fairly decent prize for Parks who was able to break into the top 100 with those triumphs. She now has an active 10-match winning streak. She was also able to win the doubles trophy with Zhang completing the double sweep of Angers as well. It's just been an amazing time for Parks who is positioning herself as an early breakout candidate for next year because her tennis has been so good.
Serena Williams unlikely to return to tennis despite keeping door open according to Wozniacki
Former player Caroline Wozniacki doesn't feel Serena Williams will make a comeback to tennis despite the American player teasing it multiple times in the past weeks. Serena Williams effectively retired from tennis after her US Open exit but she's hinted and returning to playing a couple of times in the past weeks. Nobody really knows whether she will make a comeback or not but Wozniacki doesn't feel like she will as she explained during a segment on the Tennis Channel:
Eight Time Wimbledon Winner Recalls When A Guard Would Not Let Him In
Multiple trophy winning tennis champion, the utter legend that is Roger Federer, made an appearance on United States television programme The Daily Show this week and his interview with host Trevor Noah, was unsurprisingly very humble and also incredibly entertaining, as per British Gambler. The interview covered quite a wide...
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it hard initially to let go from tennis: "It's true that it was a bit hard the first 2 months, but now it's fine"
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it quite hard to let go of tennis after his retirement earlier this year at Roland Garros but he's now in a good place after adjusting to it. Much of Tsonga's life revolved around tennis up until recently when he finally said goodbye to the sport in Paris. It was at Roland Garros with a solid showing against Casper Ruud who ended up being in the final a week later. It took some time for Tsonga to adjust to his new life particularly because he had so much free time compared to before:
Federer grew up idolising Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods: "I always thought it was impossible to do that"
Roger Federer grew up idolising Schumacher and Tiger Woods because of the level of dominance they displayed in their sports and he thought it was impossible. It seemed impossible because very few players dominated any sport the way Federer did when he hit his peak. It took generational talents like Nadal and Djokovic to properly challenge him in what we now know as the golden era of tennis. Finding inspiration in Schumacher and Woods is not bad because they are truly some of the greatest to ever drive a racing car or hold a golf club.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua reveals admiration for Kyrgios and shifting opinion after Usyk loss: “Now I can understand it because I’ve experienced it, that anger and emotion of losing”
Boxing great Anthony Joshua came to appreciate the passion Kyrgios shows on the court after watching him at Wimbledon and experiencing similar anger. Joshua admitted that he's not a huge tennis fan but he did follow Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon as there was so much media attention around it. The British boxer found Kyrgios a bit 'crazy' to begin with but understood his passion when he experienced similar emotions after his loss to Usyk:
Raducanu aims to avoid injury woes in 2023: "I just want to stay healthier for longer"
Emma Raducanu saw her public profile explode after her unexpected triumph at the US Open and in her case, not all publicity was good publicity necessarily. British media is quite famous around the world as they can be rather harsh towards public persons and Raducanu saw that once her results faltered. She handled the pressure quite well off the court and in a recent interview she admitted that she's proud of the way she handled some of those headlines:
Murray moving in the 'right direction' but still targeting progress in 2023: "Like this year I have progressed a lot from where I was"
Andy Murray has big goals in 2023 as he will try to build on the progress he made in 2022 with a good showing early during the Australian summer. Murray had plenty of positive showings in 2022 playing some solid tennis throughout the way with one final on the grass in Stuttgart. He's had plenty of disappointment as well but he hopes that the progress made will allow him to achieve his goals in 2023 as the season gets underway in Australia.
Kyrgios responds to Tennis Australia after losing out on Newcombe Medal to Barty: "Lol! No respect at all."
Nick Kyrgios slammed Tennis Australia on Instagram reposting a picture by Sportskeeda where they compared his 2022 stats to Barty's in relation to the latter winning the Newcombe Medal. Barty won her 5th Newcombe Medal which is the highest sporting honour a person in Australia can get and it was...
Rune saves match point in beating De Minaur in exhibition tournament Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage
Holger Rune is back to swinging racquets as the Danish player took on Alex de Minaur in an exhibition event in France and he proved better beating him 5-7 7-6 6-4. Winning is France is just something Holger Rune does well as he demonstrated it a couple of times already. He was brilliant at Roland Garros earlier this year and followed that up with some more amazing tennis later in the year winning the Paris Masters. He won another match on French soil as he won the Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage exhibition.
Rennae Stubbs believes wrong call made on WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award: "As much as I adore Tatjana Maria, Daria Saville deserved this award"
Former doubles number one Rennae Stubbs came out in support for Daria Saville believing her to be more deserving of the WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award. It's not the first time Stubbs is saying that as she made a comment on the ward a few years back when a fan asked her whether Serena Williams deserved it. Stubbs recently coached Williams at the US Open and remains a passionate fan of the sport. She said that in her mind, Daria Gaville deserved the award the most and she's now doubled down after Tatjana Maria got it.
2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic, Swiatek, Zverev and Bouchard
The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek. Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.
"One of the coolest gifts ever" - Taylor Fritz and his son receive memorable gift from NIKE after USMNT's World Cup campaign
Taylor Fritz received a special gift for himself and his son Jordan from sports apparel giant Nike, in the form of jerseys of the US men's national soccer team (USMNT). The American No. 1, who is a soccer fan, was thrilled to receive the blue and white jerseys of the USA team, calling it "one of the coolest gifts ever."
Ashleigh Barty defeats Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur to win fifth consecutive Newcombe Medal
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty was awarded the Newcombe Medal for 2022 at the Australian Tennis Awards at Melbourne’s Crown Casino on Monday night. Despite spending the majority of the year in retirement, she took home the honors for a record fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old was recognized for...
