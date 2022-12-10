Read full article on original website
IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON
The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
BASKETBALL WINS FOR INDIANA GIRLS, HOMER-CENTER BOYS
Indiana clamped down on Knoch early and came away with a road win last night in Saxonburg. Jake Slebodnick has the story. Indiana coach Otto Peterson says he knew the Indians would have to contain a talented three-point shooting Knoch team. BOYS BASKETBALL. The Indiana boys took on DuBois last...
JENNIE (MURDICK) COCHRAN, 81
Jennie Fay (Murdick) Cochran, 81 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born June 21, 1941, in Brush Valley Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Clair Murdick and Elizabeth (Barr) Murdick. She had worked at Blairsville Machine, Sewing Factory,...
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
DILLAN PALMER, 25
Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
DAVID BUGGEY, 71
David Steven Buggey, 71, of Indiana died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness of Alzheimer’s Disease. The son of the late Raymond and Pauline (Yackuboskey) Buggey, he was born on July 22, 1951, in Indiana, PA. David was a...
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
B. MARLENE RAY, 90
B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932 to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana Area. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady...
EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT
The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
SUCCESSFUL DAY ONE OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE COLLECTIONS
The first day of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week in Downtown Indiana was a resounding success. On the first day of collections at the corner of 7th and Philadelphia streets, volunteers were able to bring in $4013 in donations. Renda Media and Digital regional vice president Mark Bertig said that he was happy with the first day’s results.
ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT
Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
BETTY KERR, 88
Betty J. Kerr, 88, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 while residing at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home. The daughter of Clifford and Selena (Bashline) Pentz, she was born August 18, 1934 in Indiana, PA. Betty was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking and reading.
IASD LOOKING FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
Like most school districts, Indiana Area is looking for substitute teachers, and the district has teamed with Kelly Education for an event on Monday, December 19th at the East Pike Administration Building. Attendees will be able to learn more about substitute teacher and substitute para-educator positions and can schedule interviews now. No teaching experience or certification is required to get a job, but a bachelor’s degree in any field is necessary.
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
BUSY SUNDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was an active Sunday for Indiana County first responders. The day started early, with the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Department dispatch to Canoe Ridge Road in Burrell Township at 12:21 a.m. to assist medics on scene. At 5:23 a.m. a vehicle accident was reported on South 6th Street in White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene. No information has been provided on the crash. Later in the day, Indiana fire companies one and two were called out for an automatic fire alarm activation on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough. That was at 2:22 p.m.
PLEA HEARING FOR INDIANA MAN CONTINUED
Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.
TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
