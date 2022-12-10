Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
Man accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County DA, encouraging mass killing
A Rosslyn Farms man is accused of making threats online to kill Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. and others and threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction. Scott Township police arrested Joshua J. Thompson, 46, on Monday. He was denied bail at an arraignment early Tuesday...
Man facing charges following drug raid in New Castle
A man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation last week in New Castle.
Allegheny County man jailed for allegedly making threats against DA, police on YouTube channel
An Allegheny County man was arrested for allegedly threatening District Attorney Stephen Zappala on his YouTube channel. Joshua J. Thompson, 46, of Rosslyn Farms, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bond after police say he uploaded videos to YouTube in which he threatened to kill Zappala, another attorney and a police officer.
1 juvenile dead, 1 in critical condition following shootings in McKeesport
A 16-year-old is dead and another juvenile was in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, according to Allegheny County Police detectives. First responders were called to the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m., county officials said. They found two juvenile shooting victims, both of...
wtae.com
North Braddock police chase ends with car in flames, injuries
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A North Braddock police officer confirms that a police chase turned into a crash scene Tuesday evening, with some injuries involved. At least one person is in the hospital following the crash, Allegheny County dispatch says. Police had been pursuing a man who was wanted,...
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
wdadradio.com
TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
Teen accused of shooting stepdad near Washington County businesses
A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Washington County early Monday morning. Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane, allegedly shot his stepfather in the area of Murtland Avenue and Oak Springs Road, according to South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk. Police were called...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
wtae.com
Police: 9-year-old girl suffers near-fatal overdose in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed after police say a 9-year-old girl suffered a near-fatal overdose in Braddock. The girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother on Nov. 28. Police say paramedics used Narcan to stabilize the girl and took her to the hospital where...
wdadradio.com
PLEA HEARING FOR INDIANA MAN CONTINUED
Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.
venangoextra.com
Homicide case bound for court
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
Police: 16-year-old from South Strabane admits to shooting stepfather outside mall entrance
A Washington County man had to undergo lifesaving surgery after his 16-year-old stepson admitted to shooting him in the stomach and leg with a stolen gun early Monday, according to authorities. Samuel Brian Hoy, 16, of the 100 block of Floral Hill Drive in South Strabane was charged with felony...
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
Man shot in the back in Clairton
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the back in Clairton on Saturday.County police said officials were notified of a shooting on Wilson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the back. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.
