AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday.
DOHA/RABAT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moroccans slumped with disappointment on Wednesday after their team's semi-final defeat to France, but were still pumped with pride for a World Cup run that spurred tears of joy across Africa and the Arab world.
PARIS (Reuters) -Supporters poured into Paris’s freezing Champs-Elysees boulevard on Wednesday after a World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco which for millions tugged at the heartstrings, as “Les Bleus” won 2-0 to reach the final for a second time in a row.
"Godspeed, my friend," tweeted reporter Guillem Balague. "It I get asked what journalism is, I'll say your name."
