CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Has 800 HP and Makes for a Wild Send-Off
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is the final special edition of Ford's halo car, and just 67 of these track-only models will be built, all by hand. Only approved clients will be allowed to hand over the $1.7 million starting price, with Ford planning to make buyer selections in the first quarter of 2023 and deliveries in the late spring.
Top Speed
How the GMC Syclone Paved The Way For Performance Trucks
Now that the EV era has begun, reading about numbers like 0-60 mph in under five seconds is no big deal. But, back in the day, that was pretty darn impressive. And, when a pickup truck could achieve it, it was even more special. There were quite a few performance trucks back in the day, but not many made a splash (pun intended) as the GMC Syclone did. The Syclone hit the automotive scene in 1991 and took everyone by surprise. Not a lot of people could fathom a truck that could take on, or probably even take down, some of the most beloved supercars from that era. Here’s a throwback to the truck that gets our hearts racing even today.
A 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S 3.6 Just Sold for $1.26 Million
In the early '90s, Porsche developed a special 911 Turbo model and only 17 were made for North America. This is one of them.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's One And Only Scooter Ever Made
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Body Shown In Spy Images And Video From Giga Texas
The Tesla Cybertruck has been a long time coming, and it still hasn't arrived. We also still know very little about the production version. However, this is typically how Tesla operates, and it seems the popular electric truck is really coming to market soon. Now, we have a video and multiple spy shots of the massive truck from Giga Texas.
Top Speed
Here's Why A Chevrolet Corvette SUV Is A Very Bad Idea
The world as you know has gone SUV crazy with even the most adamant of sportscar makers having to give in. Think Ferrari Purosague. But having said that, would it look normal if the latest Chevrolet Corvette had a cargo bed in the back making it easy to load and unload deliveries? Would it look aesthetically pleasing to the eye if you saw a Corvette sedan with four doors and a spacious back seat?
We got an early look at Volkswagen's nostalgic electric minivan — see inside the ID.Buzz
The VW ID.Buzz is an incredibly cool electric minivan that hits the US in 2024. We saw it in person and toured its functional and quirky features.
Our Bad. Chevy Accidently Leaked Photos of the 2024 Corvette Hybrid
Images of the much-anticipated E-Ray appeared on Chevy's website before the automaker noticed the mistake and took them down.
Top Speed
Falcon F7: The American-Made Supercar The World Forgot About
Developed by the American company, Falcon Automobile Corporation, the Falcon F7 is a two-seater supercar that made headlines when a prototype was first shown to the public at the 2010 North American International Auto Show. And then, in 2012 the production model was unveiled to the automotive press. Bloomberg TV covered it as such: "The 620-HP Falcon F7 is 2013's Most Coveted Car". The F7 was faster than most American muscle cars and supercars. At the time it came second only to the Chevy Corvette C7. It's impressive how the American automaker managed to conceive and present this production model in less than three years.
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
insideevs.com
Squad Mobility Confirms $6,250 Solar Electric Rounabout Is Coming To US
Electric vehicles that charge themselves with sunlight are now starting to pop up, and the smallest one we’ve seen is this quadricycle created by Squad, a startup founded by two former Ligtyear employees in 2019 and based in Breda, the Netherlands. The Squad Solar City Car isn’t so much a car, but more a four-wheeled scooter with a big solar panel on the roof that is said to provide up to 20 km (12 miles) of free range per day (tested in the Nertherlands), on top of its stated range on one charge of its battery pack of 100 km (62 miles).
Top Speed
2023 Honda Ridgeline: Performance, Price, And Photos
As the first mainstream truck from Honda in the USA, the Ridgeline has been a hit with small truck owners. As a model designed to compete in the compact to mid-size pickup truck class, it's proved to impress more than just Honda loyalists. As the truck shares much with other Honda SUV models, it comes as no surprise that it fares well in our tests. For 2023, the Ridgeline continues its quest to capture its sales piece of the pie from the small truck market.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
torquenews.com
Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line
Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine.
Top Speed
This Trailer Can Charge Your EV In The Wilderness (And Haul Your Gear There)
It takes a certain person to truly love the outdoors. You know the type, the person that exclusively buys clothes from L.L. Bean, probably drives a Jeep Wrangler or Subaru of some kind, can start a fire seemingly out of thin air, and possibly spent months in their early 20s hiking the Appalachian trial. Owning an EV works sort of the same way. Not everyone can or will buy one, but those that do love them more than any other car. However, going on a massive hiking trip requires driving longer distances, something that has plagued EVs since their inception. Taking an EV on an outdoor exhibition will lead to some headaches, but Colorado Teardrops wants to remedy those.
MotorAuthority
Ford Megazilla crate engine revealed with 615 hp
Ford revealed its new Megazilla crate engine last week in Indianapolis during the city's annual Performance Racing Industry trade show. First announced at the same event two years ago, the Megazilla is an uprated version of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Super Duty pickup truck, and is already offered as a crate engine.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Features First-Ever HUD For Safety
At the end of September 2022, the 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed, showing off the pickup’s refreshed exterior and interior styling for the first time. Since then, the Super Duty has racked up quite a bit of interest, with more than 150,000 customers already placing their orders for the forthcoming pickup. There are plenty of features that make the Super Duty something to be excited about, including an option for an all-new head-up display (HUD). Ford Authority recently had the opportunity to speak with the project’s engineering manager to find out why the feature was introduced to the lineup for the first time in its history.
Top Speed
10 Custom Bikes That Make Your Harley-Davidson Look Boring
It’s not easy being a motorcycle manufacturer: you have to design motorcycles that will appeal to as many customers as possible, alienating as few as possible, while at the same time being different enough to stand out from the crowd, but not too different! Not for them the flights of fancy that custom builders can indulge in, which are the product of hundreds of hours of imagination and fabrication. Harley-Davidson’s position in motorcycling has to be pretty secure, you would think, but that can’t stop them from having nightmares when they look at some of the incredible bikes coming out of custom shops around the world and its customers ask, ‘well, why couldn’t Harley build something that looks that good?’ Here are our top 10 custom bikes that we think Harley-Davidson should be taking a very close look at for inspiration for its next new models.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: BluePrint Engines Bringing Improved LS Block To Market
Anytime a void appears in the automotive industry, it doesn’t take long for someone to step in and allow the industry to continue moving forward. One such area that we’ve seen struggle is engine block supply. Engine builders have scrambled over the last year or two to procure various parts, with blocks being one of the hardest-to-get components. While GM is shrinking its LS offerings and aftermarket manufacturers are increasing long back order lists, BluePrint Engines decided to solve the supply issue for themselves.
