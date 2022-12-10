Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Nubia Z50 officially set to launch as a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship Android smartphone in December 2022
Nubia has set a surprisingly early launch date for the debut of a next-gen flagship Android smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The OEM has also revealed that this device (which, oddly, seems to be called the Z50 even though its predecessor was the Z40 Pro) will challenge the Xiaomi 13 and iQOO 11 series with cutting-edge LPDDR5X RAM and storage with the latest UFS 4.0 spec.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX video cards now available on eBay for over US$2,000
Unsurprisingly, the brand-new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX are nearly impossible to find at the official launch prices of US$899 and US$999. While most custom designs based on AMD's reference cards have list prices of less than US$1,500, they are already listed on eBay for at least 30-40% more. Sadly, most retailers that sell these cards for less have none left, so those who want to get one as soon as possible can only bid higher than the current price, go for the "Buy It Now" price, or try to haggle with the seller.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Asus VivoBook Pro 14 laptop with 2.8K 90Hz OLED display marked down to US$449
The bright and colorful 16:10 OLED display of the 14-inch Asus VivoBook Pro will please most budget-minded users, especially considering the laptop's incredibly affordable sale price of just US$449 at Walmart. Laptops with beautiful OLED displays are usually found in the higher price ranges, but the reputable Taiwanese PC manufacturer...
notebookcheck.net
HP Omen 17 store listing indicates Core i7-13700HX and Ada mobile GPUs up to RTX 4090 mobile with 16 GB VRAM, prices start from US$2225 for RTX 4060 SKU
We had previously reviewed the HP Omen 17 with an Intel Core i7-12700H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. Though the performance of this notebook was on expected lines for the configuration, the pricing vis-à-vis the competition left a lot to be desired. Now, it looks like HP is planning to offer an upgraded Omen 17, possibly at CES 2023, with up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Collector's Edition: Special edition smartwatch launches with ceramic design and ECG capabilities
Huawei has announced another entry in its Watch GT 3 series, having already released the Watch GT 3, Watch GT 3 SE, Watch GT 3 Porsche Design and the Watch GT 3 Pro. This time, Huawei has introduced the Watch GT 3 Pro Collector's Edition, which it offers in a black finish with gold accents. According to Huawei, the former is nano microcrystalline ceramic, not the traditional ceramic of the regular Watch GT 3 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mini Host: Xiaomi's first mini-PC debuts with Intel Core i5-1240P and plenty of ports
Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio to the mini-PC market. The Xiaomi Mini Host relies on a laptop processor like many other mini-PCs but offers more ports than can be found on modern laptops. The Xiaomi Mini Host also has a 0.44-litre case size, which should make it small enough to fit on most desks.
notebookcheck.net
HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is one of the quietest business laptops we've tested
HP is now shipping its third generation Dragonfly Folio to succeed last year's Snapdragon-powered Elitebook Folio. We praised its performance and versatility especially when compared to its ARM-tethered predecessor, but its low fan noise in particular was just as surprising. We're able to measure a maximum fan noise of just...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 charging specs allegedly leak out as OEM announces an imminent event
5G 3D Printing Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone. OPPO's annual Inno Day conference is currently in full swing; nevertheless, the mobile tech company has taken the time to wish its well-known subsidiary OnePlus a happy birthday. The brand is marking its 9th anniversary online right now, and has now announced that it will hold an event of some kind to take place on December 17, 2022.
notebookcheck.net
LG confirms European pricing and release date for UltraGear 27GR95QE-B and UltraGear 48GQ900 gaming monitors
LG has confirmed European pricing for its two latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, a month on from announcing the pair in the US. To recap, the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B arrived for US$999, for which LG included a 26.5-inch and 2.5K panel that operates at 240 Hz. The UltraGear 27GR95QE-B also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, HDMI VRR and has a USB hub, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Sound Pro launches with Harman AudioEFX-tuned speakers, advanced smart features and LED lighting
Accessory Audio Launch Smart Home Smartphone Software. Xiaomi devoted most of its latest major product event to its new premium Android smartphones, enthusing at length about the new display, cameras and performance of the 13 Pro in particular. However, there was still time for a new range of ecosystem accessories with which a prospective buyer might surround themselves, the new Sound Pro included.
notebookcheck.net
Official OPPO Find N2 Flip camera samples get best-in-class hype ahead of December 15 debut
Android Camera Business Chinese Tech Foldable Gadget Galaxy S Smartphone. OPPO will finally debut the Find N2 series this week. The company is geared to launch the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip on December 15, and more information of the clamshell-style Find N2 Flip has now been revealed ahead of the launch event.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: Compact flagship launches in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony IMX800 camera
The Xiaomi 13 has arrived, launching alongside the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Offered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a triple rear-facing camera array, the Xiaomi 13 also has a 4,500 mAh battery, a dedicated telephoto camera and IP68 certification, among other features. Xiaomi has finally presented the Xiaomi 13...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G Play (2023) arrives with questionable upgrades from 2021 model
Motorola has started offering the Moto G Play (2023) in the US, where it is available for US$170. Despite being nearly two years younger than its predecessor, the Moto G Play (2023) actually relies on a weaker chipset. The new edition contains a few other upgrades though, such as a 90 Hz display panel.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Christmas 2022 deals: Unbelievable discounts on laptops for work and play
Not just gifts, but memories too. With the world getting used to the new normal, there has never been a better time to invest in tools that help you succeed at both work and play. With Christmas just around the corner, this is the perfect time to gift yourself or your loved ones with an MSI laptop. This year's MSI Christmas deals cover a wide range of laptops tailored for various use cases, so there's something for everyone across all budgets.
notebookcheck.net
Dough announces imminent presale for 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with glossy finish and 240 Hz 1440p panel
Matte coating has been the norm for so many years when it comes to flat panel monitors, as it offers better reflection mitigation. However, this type of coating has some downsides too, including reduced color saturation, raised black levels leading to decreased contrast and somewhat diminished detail clarity. These problems are particularly noticeable on HDR-compatible screens with extended color gamuts like DCI-P3 and Rec. 2020. TVs already benefit from this treatment even though the screens are considerably bigger, so what is stopping monitor makers from releasing glossy coating options? Hard to tell, but, thankfully, there are companies like Dough that think glossy finishes should absolutely take precedence over matte coatings, especially when it comes to OLED panels. Dough (formerly known as Eve) launched a 144 Hz LCD gaming monitor with a glossy screen earlier this year, and now it plans to launch an OLED screen with the same finish.
notebookcheck.net
Update | AOHi teases an adjustable-length USB type-C cable system via Kickstarter
Accessory Leaks / Rumors iPad iPhone iPad Pro Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook Gadget. Update: AOHi's new crowdfunding campaign has now gone live, unveiling a modular "USB Cable Set" that does indeed contain "long" (0.8 meter (m, or 2.6ft)) and "coiled" (1.7m/5.8ft) central cables with compatible "short" (0.1m/0.33ft) ends, 1 of which is indeed Lightning with an MFi certification. The 'custom cable' kit currently starts at US$79 on Kickstarter.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will co-exist alongside an M14 and an F14 5G in 2023
The Galaxy A14 has now passed FCC testing as the SM-A146M, in a new and possibly definitive tip that confirms 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5 and 3.5mm jack support in the potentially upcoming Android device. The certification also reveals that it will ship with a large 5,000mAh battery, although it cannot confirm any upgrade in charging speed for this generation.
notebookcheck.net
Maingear intros AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPU options
The same day AMD launches the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX, Maingear is already announcing the availability of these cards as hardware options for its gaming desktop PCs and workstations. As shown by the configurator for the next-gen MG-1 gaming desktop PC, the price difference when moving from the default NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 option to the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series is US$730 for the 7900 XT and US$860 for the 7900 XTX.
notebookcheck.net
This Baseus USB-C cable has a real-time watt readout and now we can never go back
USB-C cables can currently charge up to 100 W and soon up to 240 W for supported devices. However, charging rates differ between devices and most don't support charging speeds anywhere near 100 W. Thus, it helps to know exactly how much power a charging device is pulling from the cable so you can have a better idea of its charging rate.
notebookcheck.net
iOS 16.2 lands with always-on display improvements for Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple has finally issued a stable version of iOS 16.2, nearly two months after the company released iOS 16.2 Beta 1. In the meantime, Apple rolled out iOS 16.1.2, which arrived less than two weeks ago. While iOS 16.1.2 focused on optimising Apple's Crash Detection feature for the iPhone 14 Pro series, iOS 16.2 makes considerably more changes to iOS 16 for multiple iPhone models.
Comments / 0