Matte coating has been the norm for so many years when it comes to flat panel monitors, as it offers better reflection mitigation. However, this type of coating has some downsides too, including reduced color saturation, raised black levels leading to decreased contrast and somewhat diminished detail clarity. These problems are particularly noticeable on HDR-compatible screens with extended color gamuts like DCI-P3 and Rec. 2020. TVs already benefit from this treatment even though the screens are considerably bigger, so what is stopping monitor makers from releasing glossy coating options? Hard to tell, but, thankfully, there are companies like Dough that think glossy finishes should absolutely take precedence over matte coatings, especially when it comes to OLED panels. Dough (formerly known as Eve) launched a 144 Hz LCD gaming monitor with a glossy screen earlier this year, and now it plans to launch an OLED screen with the same finish.

5 HOURS AGO