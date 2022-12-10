Read full article on original website
Related
Snow falls in parts of Cochise County
Some areas of Cochise County such as Tombstone experienced snow. A driving expert said to drive 10 miles below the speed limit in snowy and icy conditions.
azpm.org
Preserving parts of Cochise County's water future
VIEW LARGER Residents of the Douglas and Willcox Basins say they're drilling deeper and more often for water as their wells dry up as big companies expand their operations and dig even deeper into the shared water supply. Cochise County voters split their votes on the future management of water...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov.-Elect Hobbs to stop future work on storage container wall at southern border, including in Yuma County
PHOENIX -- Incoming Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to halt any further work on building a wall of storage containers on the state's southern border. "It's not our land to put things on,'' Gov.-Elect Hobbs told Capitol Media Services. She said this isn't just a matter of the state...
KOLD-TV
Cochise County delays business hours for some employees Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County is delaying the start of its official business day for certain employees on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after inclement weather was predicted in southern Arizona. According to a news release from the county, county employees located in Bisbee will start their day at...
Cochise County locations in Bisbee will have a delayed start
Cochise County locations in Bisbee will have a delayed start to their business day, on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Police: Cochise County Sheriff's Office employee arrested in DUI hit-and-run
Douglas police arrested a Cochise County Sheriff's Office employee in connection with two DUI hit-and-run wrecks.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
newsnationnow.com
Border Patrol agent stable after motorcyclist hit checkpoint
(NewsNation) — A Border Patrol agent is in stable condition after a motorcyclist collided with a checkpoint barrier in Arizona’s Tucson sector, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to NewsNation’s Ali Bradley. The CBP agent and the motorcyclist were airlifted to the hospital after the motorcyclist hit...
USBP agent in critical condition after being struck by motorcycle
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on December 10, 2022, around 6 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed into a barrier at the State Route 80 checkpoint north of Tombstone, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Cochise County deputy arrested following hit-and-run crash
DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Douglas late Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Douglas Police Department, Abraham Peraza was taken into custody after officers conducted a DUI investigation. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said Peraza,...
gilaherald.com
Sheriff’s Office arrests human smuggler with a load of illegal immigrants
GRAHAM COUNTY – A suspect is facing prison time followed by deportation himself after being caught smuggling nine illegal immigrants. David Alejandro Hernandez-Ramirez, 27, was arrested in the early morning of Nov. 30 and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on charges of human smuggling. A deputy...
gilaherald.com
Thatcher Police investigating a homicide in Quail Ridge
THATCHER – Thatcher Police are investigating a reported murder in the Quail Ridge subdivision. Police responded to the subdivision early Tuesday morning regarding a call from a man who claimed to have shot a person, according to a press release from the Thatcher Police Department. The subject, later identified as Bobby Benitez, 64, allegedly told the 911 operator that he wanted to commit suicide by police.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for December 6 – 12
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Dec. 5 – 12, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. December...
Comments / 0