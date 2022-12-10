ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, AZ

azpm.org

Preserving parts of Cochise County's water future

VIEW LARGER Residents of the Douglas and Willcox Basins say they're drilling deeper and more often for water as their wells dry up as big companies expand their operations and dig even deeper into the shared water supply. Cochise County voters split their votes on the future management of water...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Cochise County delays business hours for some employees Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County is delaying the start of its official business day for certain employees on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after inclement weather was predicted in southern Arizona. According to a news release from the county, county employees located in Bisbee will start their day at...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Border Patrol agent stable after motorcyclist hit checkpoint

(NewsNation) — A Border Patrol agent is in stable condition after a motorcyclist collided with a checkpoint barrier in Arizona’s Tucson sector, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to NewsNation’s Ali Bradley. The CBP agent and the motorcyclist were airlifted to the hospital after the motorcyclist hit...
TOMBSTONE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Cochise County deputy arrested following hit-and-run crash

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Douglas late Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Douglas Police Department, Abraham Peraza was taken into custody after officers conducted a DUI investigation. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said Peraza,...
DOUGLAS, AZ
gilaherald.com

Thatcher Police investigating a homicide in Quail Ridge

THATCHER – Thatcher Police are investigating a reported murder in the Quail Ridge subdivision. Police responded to the subdivision early Tuesday morning regarding a call from a man who claimed to have shot a person, according to a press release from the Thatcher Police Department. The subject, later identified as Bobby Benitez, 64, allegedly told the 911 operator that he wanted to commit suicide by police.
THATCHER, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for December 6 – 12

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Dec. 5 – 12, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. December...

