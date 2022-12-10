Read full article on original website
BBC
Matthew McCallan: Police no longer treating death as unexplained
Police are no longer treating the death of a teenage boy in County Tyrone as "unexplained". Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on 4 December, when he did not arrive home from an event in Fintona. His body was discovered in a ditch at about 11:45 the...
BBC
Toddler murder: Police say case will never be forgotten
Police have said the case of a County Antrim woman who murdered one of her sons and attempted to murder the other will never be forgotten. The woman pleaded guilty to the offences and has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. She stabbed the children at a house...
BBC
Steven McMyler: Fifth man jailed for Rolex watch killing
A fifth person has been jailed after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a father-of-two who was kicked to death for his £11,000 gold Rolex watch. CCTV footage captured the attack on Steven McMyler, 34, within the gardens of Wigan Parish Church in August 2021. Jordan Short, 21, from...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
BBC
Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed
A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed. Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone. He survived the crash - on 28...
iheart.com
Idaho Murders: Gas Station Video Captures Promising New Clue
As parents of the victims grow more and more frustrated with law enforcement, a gas station employee has found a promising new clue that could help lead to the identity of the person responsible for stabbing four University of Idaho students last month. An employee at a gas station near...
BBC
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Cars stolen while drivers left them defrosting in West Lothian
Police are warning drivers not to leave their cars while defrosting them following the theft of two vehicles in West Lothian. The drivers had left their cars after switching them on to let the heaters defrost windows. On Sunday, a black Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Loganlea Road, Addiewell, at...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
BBC
Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid
Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Telephone fraud: Older people targeted in bogus police scam
Telephone scammers posed as police officers to target older people on multiple occasions in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said. Nine incidents were reported in Belfast last Tuesday and Wednesday. In most cases, those targeted were told they were being called in relation to fraudulent activity...
BBC
Tribute to 'kindest' motorcyclist killed in crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have described him as “the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet”. Nineteen-year-old Alex Lewis from Cockett, Swansea, died on 2 December following a crash on St Helen’s Road, Swansea, after an attempted police traffic stop.
BBC
Zara Aleena: The prolific offender who murdered a law graduate
Jordan McSweeney has been jailed for life, after admitting murdering aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena as she walked home from an east London bar. Chilling CCTV footage recovered from that night reveals the prolific criminal trailed other lone women before singling out and killing one he had never met before. Just...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Driver found guilty of Boxing Day death crash in Bearsden
A woman has been convicted of causing a Boxing Day crash that killed one person and injured five of her relatives. Janette Henry, 67, was behind the wheel of her Range Rover when she drove into a family walking to a restaurant in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire in 2019. Community worker...
BBC
Pair arrested over fatal hit-and-run
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a Leeds hit-and-run incident in which a woman was killed. The 59-year-old victim was struck by a silver Ford Transit as she left the ice skating rink on Elland Road at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.
