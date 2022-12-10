Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and WWE Creative are considering reuniting the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY. Gargano and Ciampa have a storied history together, initially teaming up as DIY. The team had epic rivalries and matches with the likes of the Authors of Pain, American Alpha, and The Revival down in NXT. Ciampa eventually turned on Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, unleashing a brutal assault and sowing the seeds for what is considered to be the greatest NXT feud to this day. Both men delivered numerous classic matches, both as a team and as opponents.

11 HOURS AGO