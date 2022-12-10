Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Claims Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mandy Rose Released By WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by WWE according to a report from Fightful Select. The reason for the release reportedly being that she put the company in a tough position by posting adult photos on her BrandArmy account. Rose began trending this week after photos and videos of herself, nude...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims Nobody In Pro Wrestling Holds A Candle To Him In A Shoot Fight
Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid & Dennis Farrell to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Shamrock talked about nobody in professional wrestling being able to hold a candle to him in a shoot fight, and his WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation & ‘Being The Elite’
You can watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following five matches are featured:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler. * Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton. * Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. * Matt Menard...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Tears Into Johnny Gargano Segment From RAW
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Johnny Gargano’s segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. During his promo, Gargano went on to mention his son, Quill, calling him “baby wrestling,” in reference to his moniker – Johnny Wrestling. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release
WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Defends The Rock From Steroid Accusations By Joe Rogan
The Rock is famous all over the world for his acting career, his run with WWE, and his talent. He also is famous for his workouts and maintaining his physique. The Rock credits this to his fitness regime, discipline, and a well-planned diet. UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan isn’t so sure.
ewrestlingnews.com
Real1 vs. Microman Added to MLW Blood & Thunder
A unique bout has been added to Blood & Thunder, MLW’s upcoming television taping in Philadelphia. Real1, the former Enzo Amore, will battle the 3′ 3″ Microman on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena. “MLW’s new season promised new matches and new rules and it doesn’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILER: Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent For Brock Lesnar Revealed
Brock Lesnar is expected to be heavily featured on WWE television in early 2023. WrestlingNews.co reports that Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for WrestleMania 39 in April. The report noted that Lesnar is also scheduled to work the Royal Rumble in January and Elimination Chamber in February.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Carmelo Hayes Sees His WWE NXT NA Title Loss As A Challenge
WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Hayes discussed seeing his North American Title loss as a challenge, as well as his current mindset on proving himself. Here’s what he had to say:. Seeing the challenge in the North American...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks Says MJF’s Heel Work Makes Him Lazy
Ricky Starks has spoken out against MJF’s ‘lazy’ heel work ahead of their AEW World Championship match tonight. MJF’s refusal to break character has made him one of the most popular heels in wrestling today and has earned him the respect of fans and those in the industry alike.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Reportedly Plans To Reform DIY
Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and WWE Creative are considering reuniting the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY. Gargano and Ciampa have a storied history together, initially teaming up as DIY. The team had epic rivalries and matches with the likes of the Authors of Pain, American Alpha, and The Revival down in NXT. Ciampa eventually turned on Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, unleashing a brutal assault and sowing the seeds for what is considered to be the greatest NXT feud to this day. Both men delivered numerous classic matches, both as a team and as opponents.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Blasts Jim Ross Over Recent Comments
WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Jim Ross have known each other and worked together for decades, with both men being regarded as the GOATs in their respective fields. Their relationship has unfortunately soured in recent months due to JR’s involvement in the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode of the series “Dark Side of the Ring,” where the AEW commentator had a lot to say about Ric Flair‘s actions during the infamous incident.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into a frenzy. While most fans have had a negative reaction to the Wall Street Journal report, McMahon’s longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.
