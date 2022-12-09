Read full article on original website
Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: ASPU, ALCO, FLO, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were declining pre-market Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.13%. Aspen Group (ASPU) was gaining about 9% after posting narrower Q2 loss of $0.09 per diluted share from a per-share...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:. Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Is Trending Stock Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) a Buy Now?
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this industrial products company have returned -0.9%, compared...
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAWX
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of HAWX were off about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on...
Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Why Royal Bank of Canada Stock (TSE:RY) Can Outperform the Market
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY), also known as RBC, is the largest Canadian bank by assets, revenue, and market cap. It also has a 'Perfect 10' Smart Score rating, meaning that it has a high chance of outperforming the market. Based on our valuation below, we believe that RY stock has upside potential. Its growing 4.1% dividend yield and share buybacks are also nice bonuses for shareholders.
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Should Value Investors Buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Is Mitek Systems (MITK) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: TDY
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Teledyne Technologies is now the #123 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Wednesday's ETF Movers: WCLD, ILF
In trading on Wednesday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Blend Labs, up about 9.2% and shares of Amplitude, up about 7.2% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
Are Investors Undervaluing Kerry Group (KRYAY) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Can Stocks Picked by Artificial Intelligence Beat the Market? 3 Stocks to Watch
Coca-Cola (KO) is a case study in how the best dividend stocks never go out of style. Or at least that's been true for the top-rated Dow dividend stocks thus far in 2022. Just look at shares in this soft drinks juggernaut. KO stock is up nearly 9% for the year-to-date on a price basis alone. Not only does that beat the broader market by a whopping 24 percentage points, but both industry analysts and Danelfin's AI platform say Coca-Cola stock has more room to run.
Upcoming Dividend Run For OFG?
This morning a "Potential Dividend Run Alert" went out for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG), at our DividendChannel.com Dividend Alerts service (a free email alerts feature). Let's look at the situation in greater detail, shall we?. First of all, what is a "Dividend Run" anyway? This is an interesting concept which...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
H&E Equipment and Disney have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 14, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares H&E Equipment Services HEES as the Bull of the Day and The Walt Disney Company DIS as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Pearson PSO and World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX
Chicago, IL – December 12, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, The Williams Companies Inc. WMB and MPLX LP MPLX. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2027138/3-oil-pipeline-stocks-to-gain-from-the-prospering-industry. The very nature of the midstream business model suggests that oil and gas transportation pipeline and storage operations have low exposure...
Interesting HLF Put And Call Options For March 2024
Investors in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 457 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HLF options chain for the new March 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadence Bank, United Community Banks and RenaissanceRe Holdings
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE), United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/3/23, United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/5/23, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of CADE's recent stock price of $25.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Cadence Bank to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CADE shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for UCBI to open 0.62% lower in price and for RNR to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
Euronet's (EEFT) Ren Platform to Aid BNC's Digitization Efforts
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT announced that its Ren Payments Platform is expected to work as the foundational technology for Indonesian digital bank Bank Neo Commerce or BNC’s digital payments transformation plan. The agreement highlights the technological prowess of EEFT, a leading financial technology solutions provider. Euronet’s Ren Payments Platform...
