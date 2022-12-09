Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE), United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/3/23, United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/5/23, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of CADE's recent stock price of $25.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Cadence Bank to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CADE shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for UCBI to open 0.62% lower in price and for RNR to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

2 DAYS AGO