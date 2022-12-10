Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Tesla Won’t Buy Lucid Motors, It Would Probably Have To Be a Non-US Company
Some people may think that Tesla may use the opportunity and buy out Lucid Motors. But, first, I am not sure if Lucid Motors will be bought out, second, I agree with the notion that if Lucid were to be bought out it would probably have to be from a non-US company that does not currently sell in the US.
makeuseof.com
The Top 5 EVs Manufactured in the USA
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. EVs are starting to take over the car market. What once seemed like a vehicle reserved for people on the bleeding edge of tech, the EV is slowly becoming mainstream transportation.
torquenews.com
Stellantis Updating Charging and Power Supply Ahead of the 2024 Ram Revolution EV Unveiling
The reveal of the 2024 Ram 1500 Revolution EV is less than a month away. Stellantis is already assessing what charging capabilities that dealers will need. Today, the automaker announced a Clean Energy plan to help power all of its Michigan operations. Ram will be revealing its highly anticipated 2024...
electrek.co
Biden gives GM and LG a $2.5B loan to build 3 battery factories in 3 states
The Biden administration today announced that it’s closed a $2.5 billion loan for Ultium Cells, a joint venture between GM and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution. The loan will go toward financing the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell factories in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. Ultium Cells...
teslarati.com
Toyota changes up EV strategy to beat industry leaders Tesla & BYD
Toyota Motor Corp is changing its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to compete with industry leaders Tesla and BYD. Toyota will reportedly brief key suppliers on its electric vehicle strategy changes in early 2022. The company aims to narrow the gap between its EVs and those sold by Tesla and BYD.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
torquenews.com
Elon Musk's Secret Message to Tesla Investors
Elon Musk just Tweeted something and it's a hidden message to investors in Tesla who may be panicking right now. Elon Musk has made many headlines recently, but the most impactful is probably that he has diverted his attention away from Tesla to other more distracting projects, such as Twitter. This had made many share holders uneasy.
torquenews.com
The 2023 Model Y Has Comfort Suspension
The 2023 Model Y has the new comfort suspension. This is being added to non performance models 3 and Y without affecting handling. In this users 2020 Model Y that is long range, there was some modification done to make the suspension better. A comparison was done to see if the 2023 Model Y truly had the imrpoved suspension that was touted. No performance issues were found.
Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla
It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz (DMLRY) to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report, it...
insideevs.com
Squad Mobility Confirms $6,250 Solar Electric Rounabout Is Coming To US
Electric vehicles that charge themselves with sunlight are now starting to pop up, and the smallest one we’ve seen is this quadricycle created by Squad, a startup founded by two former Ligtyear employees in 2019 and based in Breda, the Netherlands. The Squad Solar City Car isn’t so much a car, but more a four-wheeled scooter with a big solar panel on the roof that is said to provide up to 20 km (12 miles) of free range per day (tested in the Nertherlands), on top of its stated range on one charge of its battery pack of 100 km (62 miles).
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
torquenews.com
What Happens When a Corvette Owner Keys a Tesla?
A Tesla in a parking lot recorded an incident of a Corvette owner keying a Tesla while walking by it. The owner of a sunshine yellow Corvette decided to key a Tesla that was running sentry mode while in a parking lot. Sentry mode captured some good footage of the offender.
NASA satellite to survey worldwide water from space
Equilibrium is a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up here or in the box below. An international satellite mission is scheduled to blast off from California on Thursday, with the goal of mapping the world’s water resources like never before. The science initiative, led by NASA, will conduct…
torquenews.com
8 Tesla (TSLA) Catalysts for December 2022
There are at least 8 Tesla catalysts that will greatly affect the Tesla stock this month. Some of them are related to events that are scheduled to happen in 2023, however, negative or positive announcements about these catalysts will greatly affect Tesla. Gary Black, the managing partner of The Future...
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
torquenews.com
Tesla Stock Sees 2nd Highest Trading Volume Fueling Speculation Elon Musk Is Once Again Selling Shares
Today was the second-highest trading volume for Tesla shares. However, despite the unusual interest in Tesla, the stock still finished down 4% for the day. This has fueled speculation that Musk is once again selling Tesla shares. Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on April 14 for $43...
torquenews.com
The Secret to Buying a Car from a Dealership in 2023
Discover right now the best practices you can use toward buying a new car from a dealership in 2023 without having to pay thousands more than you should. Paying well above MSRP has been a tough reality for many new car shoppers this past year and we can expect this trend to continue well into 2023. While we have learned in earlier posts---often on a monthly basis---the best and worst deals on new cars, it’s just not enough.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model X Plaid Review - Almost Flying
An owner of a Tesla Model X Plaid shares his experience with the car and its extreme performance and acceleration. The new Plaid version is incredibly powerful. The Tesla Model X Plaid has 3 motors and an incredible amount of acceleration and performance. This owner sports a white Model X with black door handles and the 22 inch wheels. It's a very sporty and present look for his Model X.
technologynetworks.com
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
Comments / 1