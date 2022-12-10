ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

The Top 5 EVs Manufactured in the USA

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. EVs are starting to take over the car market. What once seemed like a vehicle reserved for people on the bleeding edge of tech, the EV is slowly becoming mainstream transportation.
teslarati.com

Toyota changes up EV strategy to beat industry leaders Tesla & BYD

Toyota Motor Corp is changing its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to compete with industry leaders Tesla and BYD. Toyota will reportedly brief key suppliers on its electric vehicle strategy changes in early 2022. The company aims to narrow the gap between its EVs and those sold by Tesla and BYD.
torquenews.com

Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
torquenews.com

Elon Musk's Secret Message to Tesla Investors

Elon Musk just Tweeted something and it's a hidden message to investors in Tesla who may be panicking right now. Elon Musk has made many headlines recently, but the most impactful is probably that he has diverted his attention away from Tesla to other more distracting projects, such as Twitter. This had made many share holders uneasy.
torquenews.com

The 2023 Model Y Has Comfort Suspension

The 2023 Model Y has the new comfort suspension. This is being added to non performance models 3 and Y without affecting handling. In this users 2020 Model Y that is long range, there was some modification done to make the suspension better. A comparison was done to see if the 2023 Model Y truly had the imrpoved suspension that was touted. No performance issues were found.
TheStreet

Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz (DMLRY) to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report, it...
insideevs.com

Squad Mobility Confirms $6,250 Solar Electric Rounabout Is Coming To US

Electric vehicles that charge themselves with sunlight are now starting to pop up, and the smallest one we’ve seen is this quadricycle created by Squad, a startup founded by two former Ligtyear employees in 2019 and based in Breda, the Netherlands. The Squad Solar City Car isn’t so much a car, but more a four-wheeled scooter with a big solar panel on the roof that is said to provide up to 20 km (12 miles) of free range per day (tested in the Nertherlands), on top of its stated range on one charge of its battery pack of 100 km (62 miles).
torquenews.com

Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y

Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
torquenews.com

What Happens When a Corvette Owner Keys a Tesla?

A Tesla in a parking lot recorded an incident of a Corvette owner keying a Tesla while walking by it. The owner of a sunshine yellow Corvette decided to key a Tesla that was running sentry mode while in a parking lot. Sentry mode captured some good footage of the offender.
The Hill

NASA satellite to survey worldwide water from space

Equilibrium is a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up here or in the box below. An international satellite mission is scheduled to blast off from California on Thursday, with the goal of mapping the world’s water resources like never before.  The science initiative, led by NASA, will conduct…
torquenews.com

8 Tesla (TSLA) Catalysts for December 2022

There are at least 8 Tesla catalysts that will greatly affect the Tesla stock this month. Some of them are related to events that are scheduled to happen in 2023, however, negative or positive announcements about these catalysts will greatly affect Tesla. Gary Black, the managing partner of The Future...
electrek.co

Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem

Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
torquenews.com

The Secret to Buying a Car from a Dealership in 2023

Discover right now the best practices you can use toward buying a new car from a dealership in 2023 without having to pay thousands more than you should. Paying well above MSRP has been a tough reality for many new car shoppers this past year and we can expect this trend to continue well into 2023. While we have learned in earlier posts---often on a monthly basis---the best and worst deals on new cars, it’s just not enough.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model X Plaid Review - Almost Flying

An owner of a Tesla Model X Plaid shares his experience with the car and its extreme performance and acceleration. The new Plaid version is incredibly powerful. The Tesla Model X Plaid has 3 motors and an incredible amount of acceleration and performance. This owner sports a white Model X with black door handles and the 22 inch wheels. It's a very sporty and present look for his Model X.
technologynetworks.com

Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium

Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...

