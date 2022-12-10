Electric vehicles that charge themselves with sunlight are now starting to pop up, and the smallest one we’ve seen is this quadricycle created by Squad, a startup founded by two former Ligtyear employees in 2019 and based in Breda, the Netherlands. The Squad Solar City Car isn’t so much a car, but more a four-wheeled scooter with a big solar panel on the roof that is said to provide up to 20 km (12 miles) of free range per day (tested in the Nertherlands), on top of its stated range on one charge of its battery pack of 100 km (62 miles).

2 DAYS AGO