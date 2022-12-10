ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC West Week 14 Preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos

By Aidan Champion
 4 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos go head to head on Sunday while the Los Angeles Chargers play primetime.

Two important games remain for the AFC West this weekend, as the standings are beginning to fall into place.

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, setting them back yet again in the division race with playoff hopes all but out the window.

Here is what to watch for from the rest of the AFC West on Sunday:

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

With home-field advantage, the Broncos will be looking to end their 13-game losing streak against the Chiefs in this divisional match-up.

Denver is third in the league in total defense, but not even that could be enough to stop a Chiefs team that is in need of a positive response to a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and looking for a top seed in this year's postseason.

Kansas City has a strong lead on the rest of the league in passing yards per game , the only team that is averaging more than 300 through 13 weeks.

It will take Denver's best play of the season to upset its division rival, but of course, anything can happen on any given Sunday.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

This prime-time game will certainly be one you don't want to miss.

With Los Angeles coming off a loss to Las Vegas in Week 13 and Miami is looking to catch the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC East, both teams will be giving it their all in this late-season showdown.

The Dolphins are second in the league in passing yards per game with 290.5, while the Chargers sit at No. 6 with 266.5.

A victory over Miami would be huge for a Chargers team looking to bounce back and make a final push for the playoffs after missing the cut by only one game last season.

