On a 90°F summer day in Alabama there is nothing better than a day at the lake to cool off. Take out the boat, sunbathe on the shore or spend some time exploring in a kayak or on a paddleboard. Bring your rod and reel because there are some trophy fish just waiting to be caught on some of the most popular fishing lakes. Alabama has a few good sized lakes like Guntersville and Wheeler as well as some smaller, but still recreational lakes, for locals and visitor to enjoy. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest, but that is not always the case. Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO