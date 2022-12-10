Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
Winter storm updates
Updates on the December 2022 winter storm in South Dakota. The post Winter storm updates appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
gowatertown.net
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
KELOLAND TV
Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
‘You Betcha’ YouTube Guy Visits Famous South Dakota Attraction
If you're looking for the perfect tourist attraction that symbolizes the Midwest, then look no further! The World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota is the epitome of the Midwest, especially South Dakota. One YouTube personality that embodies everything that the Midwest is recently paid a visit to The...
South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal
Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
a-z-animals.com
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED
The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
gowatertown.net
Powerful winter storm system poised to hit South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A major winter storm will impact South Dakota and the region for most of the work week, begining today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly tells KWAT News there are Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings posted for various parts of South Dakota.
Wyoming Ranks THIRD As Riskiest State For WHAT?
Between Coronavirus, the Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), travelers face many health concerns this holiday season. Especially with the weather, that adds up to the possibility of catching a cold, or just fatigue from all the traveling or Holiday chaos. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that Wyoming...
kotatv.com
Medicine shortage reaches the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.
KELOLAND TV
State offices closed ahead of snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
cowboystatedaily.com
Water Experts: Wyoming Can’t Avoid Potential ‘Doomsday’ Colorado River Crisis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From Wyoming, the growing crisis spurred by prolonged drought along the Colorado River through seven Western may seem like the distant troubles of others. But Wyoming also is poised to be impacted by the strain of the crisis that some fear...
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Out-Of-Staters Nailed In One Of Wyoming’s Largest Poaching Cases Ever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After allegedly slaying a menagerie of Wyoming wildlife, three out-of-staters have been convicted of more than 100 violations in what state agents are calling one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases on record. After a multi-agency investigation stretching back to 2015,...
