Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads
It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
3 men convicted in large Wyoming poaching case
Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history.
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
Crashes, snow force I-25 to close from Cheyenne to Wheatland; closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Crashes and winter conditions have led to the closure of Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of noon Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Closures also persist on I-80 in Wyoming. I-80 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins and...
Water Experts: Wyoming Can’t Avoid Potential ‘Doomsday’ Colorado River Crisis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From Wyoming, the growing crisis spurred by prolonged drought along the Colorado River through seven Western may seem like the distant troubles of others. But Wyoming also is poised to be impacted by the strain of the crisis that some fear...
Highway closures begin as snowstorm hits Wyoming; no unnecessary travel, black ice on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — Highway closures have started to occur in Wyoming with a snowstorm impacting regions of the state on Monday evening, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. Highway 287 and WY 789 are closed from Muddy Gap to the WY 28/US 2 Junction as of 6:20...
Parts Of Interstate 80 In Wyoming Closed Due To Winter Storm
A large portion of Interstate 80 was closed at the last report on Tuesday morning due to a winter storm that is rocking Wyoming. That's according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation Road and Travel conditions website. As of 6:45 a.m., the interstate was closed to westbound travel all of the way from exit 290 near Quealy Dome to exit 11l near the Rock Springs Airport in Sweetwater County.
The 8 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Colorado
Colorado is one of the colder states in the union. However, the state has turned that into a huge benefit. Many tourists come from all over for the winter activities in Colorado. While skiing is easily one of the most popular winter activities in this area, you can also find lots of ice fishing opportunities.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
Discover the Coldest Place in Maine (-50°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Maine (-50°F!) Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States, known for its rugged coastline and beautiful forests. It is also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country, with its northern regions experiencing frigid winters and sub-zero temperatures. If you’ve ever been to (or lived in) Maine during the winter, you know just how freezing it can get. The state has quite the reputation for the cold and snow, making it the unsurprising record-holder of some of the country’s coldest temperatures. Today, we are going to learn about these freezing temps and discover the coldest place in Maine! Let’s get started.
Which Curse Word Tops The List As Montana’s All-Time Favorite?
Most of us have our favorites when it comes to curse words. And while some of us might be a little harsher than others when it comes to our choice of swears, chances are that almost all of us have sworn once or twice. My dad was a Navy man...
Cheyenne rail workers rally outside Wyoming Capitol
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite low temperatures and repeated blizzard warnings in Wyoming, more than 20 people showed up in front of the Capitol on Tuesday to show support for local rail workers. The 2022 Rail Solidarity Rally took place from noon to 12:30 p.m. and was organized by Wyoming’s...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
Wyoming Ranks THIRD As Riskiest State For WHAT?
Between Coronavirus, the Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), travelers face many health concerns this holiday season. Especially with the weather, that adds up to the possibility of catching a cold, or just fatigue from all the traveling or Holiday chaos. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that Wyoming...
