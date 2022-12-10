ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads

It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
Parts Of Interstate 80 In Wyoming Closed Due To Winter Storm

A large portion of Interstate 80 was closed at the last report on Tuesday morning due to a winter storm that is rocking Wyoming. That's according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation Road and Travel conditions website. As of 6:45 a.m., the interstate was closed to westbound travel all of the way from exit 290 near Quealy Dome to exit 11l near the Rock Springs Airport in Sweetwater County.
Cheyenne rail workers rally outside Wyoming Capitol

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite low temperatures and repeated blizzard warnings in Wyoming, more than 20 people showed up in front of the Capitol on Tuesday to show support for local rail workers. The 2022 Rail Solidarity Rally took place from noon to 12:30 p.m. and was organized by Wyoming’s...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
Wyoming Ranks THIRD As Riskiest State For WHAT?

Between Coronavirus, the Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), travelers face many health concerns this holiday season. Especially with the weather, that adds up to the possibility of catching a cold, or just fatigue from all the traveling or Holiday chaos. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that Wyoming...
