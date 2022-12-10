ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas

Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats. The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

UMass-Lowell faces Rhode Island on 9-game win streak

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Rhode Island. The Rams are 2-4 in home games. Rhode Island is 2-7 against...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
FOX Sports

Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Cleveland. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Mitchell ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Ex-Arizona coach Sean Miller not sanctioned in NCAA case

Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller escaped sanctions on Wednesday when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program’s self-imposed penalties stemming from an NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. Arizona’s athletics program was put on three years of probation through 2025....
TUCSON, AZ
FOX Sports

Texas suspends Chris Beard indefinitely in wake of arrest

Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he’d elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on felony family violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, according to Travis County Jail records. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the 49-year-old Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking, in common terms.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in critical condition

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called "a personal health issue" at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about...
STARKVILLE, MS
FOX Sports

Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies at 61

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell...
STARKVILLE, MS
FOX Sports

This college football bowl season will be the last of its kind

It’s a busy time on the college football calendar. The transfer portal is open and filled with more than 1,000 players. The early signing period for high school recruits is right around the corner. The coaching carousel continues to spin. Plus, we’re about to kick off a run of 42 bowl games in a 23-day span.
IOWA STATE
FOX Sports

College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters

College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

College Football: The FOX Sports 2022 All-America team

One of the most memorable and chaotic regular seasons in college football history has wrapped up and a select number of players rose above their peers, taking their performances to a level beyond the remarkable and etching themselves into the very fabric of what makes Saturdays so special. For this...
GEORGIA STATE

