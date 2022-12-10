Read full article on original website
Ulster Club SFC: 'Years of hurt fuel Glen's rise to Ulster summit'
For Glen, Sunday's Ulster Club Football Final represented a tantalising opportunity to shed the last remnants of a reputation that has haunted the club for decades. Last year, the men from Maghera finally smashed through the glass ceiling in Derry. For so long they had been looked upon as the county's perennial underachievers, the nearly men.
Match Preview: Two clubs at opposite ends of the positivity scale, so can Sunderland beat WBA?
When I made my pre-season predictions for the Championship this season, I don’t think I or anyone else for that matter would have thought that West Bromwich Albion would be sat in the relegation zone as we creep towards the new year - even despite the fact they had Steve Bruce as manager right up until the second week in October.
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Monday's gossip: Rashford, Guardiola, Mount, Gvardiol, Dalot, Felix, Ramos
Paris St-Germain are willing to make 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, one of football's best-paid players. (Mirror) Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot...
Coventry City sign new CBS Arena rental deal until end of season
Coventry City have signed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season. The Sky Blues were given an eviction notice 10 days ago by the stadium's new owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group - meaning a new licence had to be agreed.
SA20: Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley backs more women to coach in men's game
Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley says she "does not see a reason" why more women cannot coach in men's cricket. Australian Keightley, 51, left her role with England's women after three years at the end of the summer. In January she will work as a tactical performance coach with Paarl Royals...
Arsenal v Lyon: Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall demands 'incredible performance' against Lyon
Jonas Eidevall says only an "incredible performance" against Lyon will ensure Arsenal qualify for the next round of the Women's Champions League. The Gunners will go through if they beat the reigning champions at Emirates Stadium on Thursday. They thrashed Lyon 5-1 in the reverse fixture and a draw will...
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone
West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
