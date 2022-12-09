Read full article on original website
SDSU DEFEATS LANCERS MONDAY EVENING
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Five double-digit scorers and two career-high scoring efforts highlighted South Dakota State's 85-56 victory over Mount Marty on Monday, Dec. 12, in a non-conference men's basketball matchup at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (5-7) held the Lancers to back-to-back halves of 28 points while keeping Mount Marty...
JACKS CRUISE PAST UT MARTIN
BROOKINGS, S.D. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team cruised to a 75-36 win over UT Martin Monday night at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits used a 14-0 scoring run in the first half and a 12-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Skyhawks. Madysen Vlastuin...
