Letter: Thank you Susan

I would like to share with your readers about my experience I have had with Susan Masten. My neighbors and I have had an ongoing nightmare with vacation rentals taking over our neighborhood, these illegal hotels, as courts have named them, ruin neighborhoods. That being said, my neighbors and I approached Susan, because our supervisor, (‘supervisor Howard’) is a vacation/hotel owner who owns and operates a few of them.

Susan got right back with us, heard our concerns, and set up a neighborhood meeting. Susan understood and saw the issues like zoning laws, septic, occupancy, noise, parties, as being serious issues that need to be addressed. With Susan’s help, and now the help of other supervisors, we are looking at what the county can do to protect our neighborhoods from these commercial enterprises that are degrading our neighborhoods and dodging laws for their business plans.

Susan Masten has proven through her words and actions, that she supports our whole community, and listens to our concerns. Which, I would say is rare and refreshing to experience.

Thank you Susan,

Andy Gosser