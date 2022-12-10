ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Thank you Susan

I would like to share with your readers about my experience I have had with Susan Masten. My neighbors and I have had an ongoing nightmare with vacation rentals taking over our neighborhood, these illegal hotels, as courts have named them, ruin neighborhoods. That being said, my neighbors and I approached Susan, because our supervisor, (‘supervisor Howard’) is a vacation/hotel owner who owns and operates a few of them.

Susan got right back with us, heard our concerns, and set up a neighborhood meeting. Susan understood and saw the issues like zoning laws, septic, occupancy, noise, parties, as being serious issues that need to be addressed. With Susan’s help, and now the help of other supervisors, we are looking at what the county can do to protect our neighborhoods from these commercial enterprises that are degrading our neighborhoods and dodging laws for their business plans.

Susan Masten has proven through her words and actions, that she supports our whole community, and listens to our concerns. Which, I would say is rare and refreshing to experience.

Thank you Susan,

Andy Gosser

Letter: A pink trickle

As I write this Sunday morning, the infamous “Red Wave” seems to have petered out to barely a pinkish trickle. Good news for this country and the majority of its people who value truth, democracy, women’s rights, human rights and who value their voting rights without fear of militia extremists patrolling polling places trying to intimidate voters. Unlike most of my fellow non GQP members however, I’m not as giddy and positive that sanity and cooperation will return soon. The voting was too close, the...
Letter: Bah humbug

Just in time for the holiday season (also known as “Humbug”,) the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge is made manifest in the persona of Roger Gitlin. Mr. Gitlin/Scrooge revealed his well-known mean-spiritedness when asked recently if he wanted to add a tip to his food order. Rather than answering with an underwhelming “no,” he gave the upstart lackey a good tongue-lashing in response to the effrontery. I say we should all join Mr. Gitlin/Scrooge in a campaign to eliminate out of control tipping, lest we be seen as fearful, pretentious, or punctilious by those underlings working part time for minimum wage. Let us all raise a hearty cheer of “Bah, humbug!” and dispense with the mealy-mouthed exhortations of good will usually espoused at this time of year. Deborah Parks Crescent City
Letter: Action will wait

I agree with Kevin Hendrick that world overpopulation is a disconcerting problem. Almost certain to exacerbate the ongoing climate changes, lack of food and water, deforestation, and pollution that plagues Mother Earth. It certainly doesn’t help that most religions seem to advocate large families because they believe their chosen God demands multiple children. Whether or not the children will have enough food, water, and support to live a decent life. As one of the most educated and wealthy countries we should be leaders with other like countries and make overpopulation a major concern. Sadly, with the GQP taking control of Congress, their focus on Hunter Biden’s laptop, impeaching Biden for no other reason than their dear leader being rightfully impeached, and being influenced by election denying conspiracy theorists, serious action will have to wait. Rick McNamer Smith River
The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods.

