Waterloo Road is coming back to kick off 2023 in a big way, but this reboot isn't about taking us back to the mid 2000s — instead, it's reflecting the time we're in now. Speaking to Radio Times, Angela Griffin spoke about why she agreed to reprise her role as Kim Campbell, who has gone from head of pastoral care to head teacher, stating that it was the show's promise to explore the issues facing modern pupils that brought her back.

7 HOURS AGO