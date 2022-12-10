Read full article on original website
Avatar: The Way of Water is a visual masterpiece let down by familiar story
"The way of water has no beginning and no end," says one character in Avatar: The Way of Water, which as well as being the Metkayina's belief could just as easily be applied to the wait for Avatar fans. 13 years have passed since the release of Avatar and the...
Jake Gyllenhaal's Disney movie confirms Disney+ release date for Christmas
Jake Gyllenhaal's Disney movie Strange World is officially heading to Disney+ in time for Christmas. The Walt Disney Animation Studios movie will be heading to the streaming service on December 23, meaning subscribers swill be able to watch the movie on the streaming platform just in time for Christmas Eve.
Wonder Woman 3 director Patty Jenkins denies she "walked away" from movie
Wonder Woman 3 director Patty Jenkins has made her first public comments following reports about her future with the movie. It was initially reported that new Worlds of DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran had rejected Jenkins' pitch for the third Wonder Woman film, though Gunn later insisted he'd not been involved in the decision for Warner Bros to pass on the project.
Avatar 2's Sigourney Weaver reveals preparation for her unique new character
Sigourney Weaver has opened up about the unique way she prepared for her new role in Avatar: The Way of Water. The Alien star has joined the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel that is set almost a decade after the first Avatar movie. She's playing Kiri, a teenage Na'vi who is Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldaña) adopted daughter.
First look at Florence Pugh in Zach Braff's new movie as Sky Cinema release confirmed
Confirming the movie will be released via the platform next year, Sky Cinema revealed the news via Twitter account today (December 14) alongside an image of the actress in character. Pugh stars alongside Morgan Freeman as Allison, a woman who develops an unlikely relationship with her would be father-in-law in...
James Gunn shuts down rumour about DC future of Robert Pattinson's Batman
New Worlds of DC boss James Gunn has cleared up the status of Robert Pattinson's Batman. The Peacemaker writer is only a few weeks into sharing responsibility with Peter Safran in running DC for Warner Bros and he's already debunked a lot of rumours about the future of the franchise.
Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin reveals how reboot differs from original series
Waterloo Road is coming back to kick off 2023 in a big way, but this reboot isn't about taking us back to the mid 2000s — instead, it's reflecting the time we're in now. Speaking to Radio Times, Angela Griffin spoke about why she agreed to reprise her role as Kim Campbell, who has gone from head of pastoral care to head teacher, stating that it was the show's promise to explore the issues facing modern pupils that brought her back.
The Witcher: Blood Origin review — Can this franchise survive without Henry Cavill?
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers won't be found in this review. The Witcherverse is changing in a big way, and no, we're not just talking about the arrival of Blood Origin. After three seasons, Henry Cavill will leave The Witcher's flagship show for destinations — and bathtubs — unknown.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's new trailer is finally here
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's new trailer has arrived as an early festive treat for Spider-Man fans. In another universe, we should have already seen the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as it was set for an October 2022 release. However, we're having to wait until June 2023 now, and this trailer makes that wait even harder.
A Spy Among Friends director explains why the show is deliberately confusing
A Spy Among Friends director Nick Murphy has has explained his reason for the show's confusing narrative, saying it was a deliberate choice to "discombobulate" viewers. Throughout the series, the show jumps between several locations across 30 years as it tells the story of Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and KGB double agent Kim Philby (Guy Pearce). Murphy explained that it was a conscious decision from the beginning not to explicitly label each location and year, in order to focus on the show's emotional storyline.
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes score is revealed
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed after the first reviews landed. James Cameron's sequel, more than a decade in the making, will finally arrive in cinemas later this week, revisiting the world of Pandora as the Sully family must once again rally to save their majestic world.
Drag Race: Canada vs The World star shares reasons for quitting the show
Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World star Icesis Couture has weighed in on her exit from the show. The Canadian queen won the second season of Canada's Drag Race and returned for the spin-off, before announcing her exit in episode four. After leaving the show, Icesis explained she wanted...
Hollyoaks Christmas and New Year episodes to get early release
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks viewers are in for an early Christmas surprise as Channel 4 announces it will release all of the festive episodes early. Just as in previous years, Hollyoaks will release its Christmas and New Year episodes in advance and fans will be able to catch all of the festive episodes on All 4 on Friday, December 16.
The Traitors already has a spinoff card game up for sale
BBC One's The Traitors is only midway through its debut series, but there's already a spinoff game in the works. The new game show hosted by Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman features a secret group of saboteurs working against the larger set of contestants in a game of cat-and-mouse. Online...
EastEnders boss explains surprise return in Dot funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders aired a surprise return for Ian Beale during Dot Branning's funeral episode tonight. Monday night's (December 12) special extended edition saw several past characters reappear as Dot was laid to rest. In October, EastEnders announced that Dot's old friends Colin Russell, Mary Smith, Lofty Holloway, Disa...
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher upsets David Metcalfe in Christmas storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale teen Jacob Gallagher upsets his dad David Metcalfe in an upcoming Christmas storyline. Jacob delivers another knock to David's self-esteem when he makes it very clear that he's embarrassed by him. David has been on a downward spiral in recent weeks while trying to keep his...
Death in Paradise stars discuss possible crossovers with new Kris Marshall spinoff
The cast of Death in Paradise have discussed possible crossovers with the BBC's new Kris Marshall spinoff. Earlier this year, the Beeb announced that Marshall would reunite with Death in Paradise co-star Sally Bretton for a companion show called Beyond Paradise, set in the British countryside. While there is some...
EastEnders star reacts to shock return – and reveals what happens next
EastEnders spoilers follow. It's the week of surprises in EastEnders, and sure enough, there was another shock return tonight (December 13) as Keanu Taylor is back. Last seen in 2020, Keanu appeared in the closing moments of Tuesday's episode, just as the Walford residents were winding down after an emotional day of saying goodbye to Dot Branning.
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Hollyoaks airs disturbing twist for Leah Barnes in Mason radical misogyny story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams has made up a sick lie about Leah Barnes on social media in his Hollyoaks radical misogyny story. Like Eric Foster, Mason has become increasingly swayed in recent months by the misogynistic views of a Men's First forum that disparages women. Monday's (December 12) first-look...
