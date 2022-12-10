Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
SC-Winner Hoops Postponed
FORT PIERRE – Tuesday’s scheduled basketball doubleheader between Stanley County and Winner, scheduled for Parkview Auditorium, has been postponed due to the expected winter weather. No reschedule date has been announced.
sdpb.org
Despite winter storm, LNI basketball plans normal start
The 45th annual Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament will take place at The Monument in Rapid City this week. This yearly spectacle started as just a basketball tournament, but today, and nearly five decades later, it’s ballooned into an event that hosts 14 activities in total. One hitch in...
drgnews.com
Kienholz Changes Commitment, Pledges To Ohio State
PIERRE – Just remember, oral commitments are non-binding. Lincoln Kienholz knows that, also. And so did those urging him to attend a Big Ten school. On Wednesday, Kienholz, the T.F. Riggs High School senior and the Pierre Governors’ and South Dakota’s all-time leading passer, announced on social media that he has decommitted from the University of Washington and is instead committed to Ohio State University.
Lakota Nation Invitational brings unique energy to Rapid City area
Ask Sage Brings Plenty what basketball means to Marty Indian School, and the boys varsity coach will give you a blunt answer. “If we did not have a basketball program, I don’t know if we’d have enough kids to have class,” said Brings Plenty, who also serves as the school resource officer. “I keep track […] The post Lakota Nation Invitational brings unique energy to Rapid City area appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
KELOLAND TV
Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
drgnews.com
Laura Scheibe joins Capital City Campus Board of Directors
Capital City Campus welcomes Laura Scheibe to the Board of Directors, replacing long-time member Robert Riter. Laura Scheibe serves as South Dakota’s Director for Career and Technical Education and the Director of the Division of College, Career, and Student Success at the South Dakota Department of Education (SD DOE). In that capacity, she oversees secondary CTE programs and coordinates closely with the Board of Technical Education to oversee the state’s four public technical colleges. She also guides Jobs for America’s Graduates – South Dakota, school counseling, dual credit, student wellness and supports, and other initiatives that work together to ensure students are prepared for success through and after graduation. Previously, she was the Deputy Director of the Division of Accountability Systems at SD DOE, running the state’s ESEA accountability process and accreditation of K-12 schools. She led the work to craft South Dakota’s Every Student Succeeds Act state plan; South Dakota’s Vision for CTE, the state’s plan under Perkins V; and has worked closely on the state’s educational response to COVID-19 and investment of stimulus funding.
gowatertown.net
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Chamberlain. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota is under a no travel advisory as of Wednesday morning. Roads in and south of Rapid City have some slippery areas, packed snow, and blowing snow and reduced speeds are recommended.
KELOLAND TV
It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
drgnews.com
Denver Air hoping to retain EAS contracts for Pierre and Watertown regional airports
We’re entering an important time period for the future of commercial air service at the airports in Pierre and Watertown. Airlines interested in being the Essential Air Service carrier for one, or both of the cities, have until Monday (Dec. 19, 2022) to submit their bids to the US Department of Transportation for consideration.
newscenter1.tv
Some schools and school districts have already announced closures, is yours on the list?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It looks like a few schools and school districts are closed on Wednesday. As of now, Bennett County Schools, Douglas School District, Dupree Schools, OLC – Wolf Creek School and Spearfish School District will be closed tomorrow. Please check out our Closings and Delays...
drgnews.com
Pierre School District To Accept Bids For Riggs Athletic Addition
PIERRE – A need for more practice and storage space for athletics at T.F. Riggs High School may be soon filled. On Monday, the Pierre School Board approved the acceptance of bids for a proposed new athletic addition at the school, which would include a new gym and an indoor track, separate wrestling rooms for the Governors’ girls and boys wrestling teams and added storage space. This plan, which was first discussed in the middle of the last decade, originally was designed to just expand the wrestling facilities.
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED
The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
drgnews.com
First cohort of Pierre-based DWU Learn & Earn students graduate
Dakota Wesleyan University’s Learn & Earn program at Capital City Campus in Pierre held its first-ever graduation ceremony over the weekend (Dec. 10, 2022). Five students received their Associate of Arts diplomas in Business Administration. The Class of 2022 is the first cohort to graduate from the unique program that offers the opportunity to earn an Associate’s degree, delivered at the Capital City Campus in Pierre. Students spend a portion of their time in the classroom and the other part working at a local intern site.
drgnews.com
SD Cattlemen’s Association focusing on policy, technology at annual convention and trade show in Pierre
Despite the weather, cattle producers from across South Dakota are gathering in Pierre for the 74th annual South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Convention and Trade Show. President Eric Jennings raises cattle in the northern Black Hills, near the Wyoming border. He says policy development is a major piece of the convention.
drgnews.com
Interstate 90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City; Closing Rapid City to Wyoming border at 3pm CT
A closure on Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) is planned from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. (MT) / 3 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. An earlier closure of I-90 from Chamberlain to Rapid City was made during the morning hours of...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools and Meade County schools are closed Wednesday, December 14
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) and Meade County have announced that they will be closed due to inclement weather on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For RCAS students, this is a snow day and not an E-learning day. Meade County schools include the schools of Sturgis...
South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal
Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
