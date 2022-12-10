Capital City Campus welcomes Laura Scheibe to the Board of Directors, replacing long-time member Robert Riter. Laura Scheibe serves as South Dakota’s Director for Career and Technical Education and the Director of the Division of College, Career, and Student Success at the South Dakota Department of Education (SD DOE). In that capacity, she oversees secondary CTE programs and coordinates closely with the Board of Technical Education to oversee the state’s four public technical colleges. She also guides Jobs for America’s Graduates – South Dakota, school counseling, dual credit, student wellness and supports, and other initiatives that work together to ensure students are prepared for success through and after graduation. Previously, she was the Deputy Director of the Division of Accountability Systems at SD DOE, running the state’s ESEA accountability process and accreditation of K-12 schools. She led the work to craft South Dakota’s Every Student Succeeds Act state plan; South Dakota’s Vision for CTE, the state’s plan under Perkins V; and has worked closely on the state’s educational response to COVID-19 and investment of stimulus funding.

PIERRE, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO