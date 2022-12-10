PIERRE — Pierre police have arrested two men accused of breaking into at least three residential outbuildings Sunday afternoon. Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz says 24 year-old Lane Bendert and 20 year-old Jayden Knight were arrested in connection to the break-ins. Officers were called to two different residences in the 200 block of South Buchanan and one in the 300 block of South Taylor between one and four pm on reports of possible burglaries taking place. Walz says a witness saw two men exit a garage and run through a nearby alley to a waiting vehicle. The men had entered the garage and stole several undisclosed items. Officers were able to locate Bendert and Knight after getting descriptions of the two and the getaway vehicle. Authorities located Bendert and Knight in the parking lot of an apartment in the 700 block of East Wells Avenue. Stolen property was recovered from the car the men were in when they were arrested. Both men are being held at the Hughes County Jail on two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary, Intentional Damage to Property and Petty Theft.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO