SC-Winner Hoops Postponed
FORT PIERRE – Tuesday’s scheduled basketball doubleheader between Stanley County and Winner, scheduled for Parkview Auditorium, has been postponed due to the expected winter weather. No reschedule date has been announced.
Kienholz Changes Commitment, Pledges To Ohio State
PIERRE – Just remember, oral commitments are non-binding. Lincoln Kienholz knows that, also. And so did those urging him to attend a Big Ten school. On Wednesday, Kienholz, the T.F. Riggs High School senior and the Pierre Governors’ and South Dakota’s all-time leading passer, announced on social media that he has decommitted from the University of Washington and is instead committed to Ohio State University.
Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
Laura Scheibe joins Capital City Campus Board of Directors
Capital City Campus welcomes Laura Scheibe to the Board of Directors, replacing long-time member Robert Riter. Laura Scheibe serves as South Dakota’s Director for Career and Technical Education and the Director of the Division of College, Career, and Student Success at the South Dakota Department of Education (SD DOE). In that capacity, she oversees secondary CTE programs and coordinates closely with the Board of Technical Education to oversee the state’s four public technical colleges. She also guides Jobs for America’s Graduates – South Dakota, school counseling, dual credit, student wellness and supports, and other initiatives that work together to ensure students are prepared for success through and after graduation. Previously, she was the Deputy Director of the Division of Accountability Systems at SD DOE, running the state’s ESEA accountability process and accreditation of K-12 schools. She led the work to craft South Dakota’s Every Student Succeeds Act state plan; South Dakota’s Vision for CTE, the state’s plan under Perkins V; and has worked closely on the state’s educational response to COVID-19 and investment of stimulus funding.
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
Pierre School District To Accept Bids For Riggs Athletic Addition
PIERRE – A need for more practice and storage space for athletics at T.F. Riggs High School may be soon filled. On Monday, the Pierre School Board approved the acceptance of bids for a proposed new athletic addition at the school, which would include a new gym and an indoor track, separate wrestling rooms for the Governors’ girls and boys wrestling teams and added storage space. This plan, which was first discussed in the middle of the last decade, originally was designed to just expand the wrestling facilities.
SD Cattlemen’s Association focusing on policy, technology at annual convention and trade show in Pierre
Despite the weather, cattle producers from across South Dakota are gathering in Pierre for the 74th annual South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Convention and Trade Show. President Eric Jennings raises cattle in the northern Black Hills, near the Wyoming border. He says policy development is a major piece of the convention.
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
Book Being Read By 10th Grade Students Bringing Concerns To New Parents Group
PIERRE — A newly-formed parents group is taking issue with a book they believe is too graphic for students in the Pierre School District. Julie Muldoon is vice chair of the Hughes County chapter of “Moms for Liberty.” She says the group isn’t opposed to 10th grade students having to read “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian” but requested three changes from the District…
Thick snow covers streets in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Pierre, the snow plows and salt trucks did not get an early start clearing roads this morning, and the streets were quiet. The city of Pierre offices are closed, the city of Fort Pierre offices are closed, and the two school districts are also closed, said Reporter Austin Goss, so the streets were quiet this morning.
Pierre declares emergency snow alert
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – In anticipation of the impending blizzard, the City of Pierre has issued an emergency snow alert, ordered City offices closed on Dec. 13, and cancelled the Dec. 13 City Commission meeting. Effective at midnight tonight, no parking is allowed on the emergency snow...
Fort Pierre issues Emergency Snow Route Notice; Vehicles must be off of emergency snow routes until further notice
The City of Fort Pierre has issued an Emergency Snow Route Notice. All vehicles need to be removed from emergency snow routes by midnight tonight (Dec. 12) and remain off of those streets until further notice. If vehicles are not removed they will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Hughes County plowing roads, reminds public to not push snow onto roadways
Hughes County Highway Department staff are diligently working to clear snow from the rural roads. The county reminds rural residents:. It is unlawful to push snow across any county road. Pushing snow across the road can cause drifting, equipment damage and in some cases over turned equipment. Also, please do...
Pierre declares emergency snow alert; City offices closed Tuesday and City Commission meeting canceled
In anticipation of the impending blizzard, the City of Pierre has issued an emergency snow alert, ordered City offices closed on Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) and canceled the Tuesday night City Commission meeting. Effective at midnight tonight (Dec. 12, 2022) no parking is allowed on the emergency snow routes. The...
Two men arrested for daytime burglaries in Pierre yesterday
Two men have been arrested in connection with burglaries yesterday (Dec. 11, 2022) afternoon in Pierre. Information from the Pierre Police Department says 24 year old Lane Bendert of Pierre and 20 year old Jayden Knight of Eagle Butte were arrested for burglarizing three separate residential outbuildings in Pierre. Captain...
Cats & dogs allow to be with campers for a fee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Fido and Fluffy are now welcome to spend the night in some Game, Fish and Parks camping facilities. The Game, Fish and Parks Commission Thursday afternoon to allow only dogs and cats to accompany campers renting some camping facilities for a 10 dollar reservation fee. Division of Parks...
Two Arrested By Pierre Police In Connection To Weekend Burglaries
PIERRE — Pierre police have arrested two men accused of breaking into at least three residential outbuildings Sunday afternoon. Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz says 24 year-old Lane Bendert and 20 year-old Jayden Knight were arrested in connection to the break-ins. Officers were called to two different residences in the 200 block of South Buchanan and one in the 300 block of South Taylor between one and four pm on reports of possible burglaries taking place. Walz says a witness saw two men exit a garage and run through a nearby alley to a waiting vehicle. The men had entered the garage and stole several undisclosed items. Officers were able to locate Bendert and Knight after getting descriptions of the two and the getaway vehicle. Authorities located Bendert and Knight in the parking lot of an apartment in the 700 block of East Wells Avenue. Stolen property was recovered from the car the men were in when they were arrested. Both men are being held at the Hughes County Jail on two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary, Intentional Damage to Property and Petty Theft.
