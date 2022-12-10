Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Related
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Street Vendors Sue Los Angeles Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach. When the California Legislature passed SB-946 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law in 2018, many Californians, including street vendors, breathed a sigh of relief. To many, it seemed as if street vending was completely legal. However, this was not entirely the case and that’s why two street vendors, Merlin Alvarado and Ruth Monroy, and three local community groups, Community Power Collective, East LA Community Corporation, and Inclusive Action for the City, have filed suit against the City.
LAist
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
2urbangirls.com
6 Inglewood homes under $800,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Homes in the city of Inglewood continue to hit the market with asking prices under $800,000. The majority of these homes are located in Northern Inglewood in zip codes 90301 and 90302. The estimated monthly payments range from $4423 to $4935 per month. Homes in zip...
Sfvbj.com
Joint Venture Buys Antelope Valley Mall for $60 Million
Bridge Group Investments and Burbank-based Steerpoint Capital have acquired the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale for $60 million. Located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., the enclosed shopping mall is anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s, and JCPenney. The firms plan to find a new tenant for the mall’s vacant Mervyn’s...
westsidetoday.com
Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills
City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties. There is now a plan in motion to redevelop Marlton Square in Baldwin Hills, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The Economic and Workforce Development Department’s staff has made the recommendation that the City...
California Transportation Commission approves $67.8 million for construction of Montebello blvd. grade separation project
The California Transportation Commission voted to approve the allocation of $67.8 million in state funds to the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments for construction of the Montebello Boulevard Grade Separation Project. The funding which includes a $49 million grant through the SB 1 Trade Corridor Enhancement Program and $18.8 million in state bond funds from the Proposition 1B Trade Corridor Improvement Fund, will permit the SGVCOG to prepare to release the project for bids from contractors.
spectrumnews1.com
Rent control is coming to Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Renters in Pasadena rejoiced on the steps of City Hall Monday to celebrate the certification of election results ushering in new rent controls. In November, voters approved Measure H to restrict the amounts landlords can increase rent, roll back rents and provide eviction protections. The measure, which passed with 54% of the vote, takes effect Dec. 22.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
fsrmagazine.com
Postino WineCafé Opens First California Location
Postino WineCafé, the vibrant, community-driven, all-day wine bar and café, debuts its first Golden State location today. The beloved restaurant is now open in Irvine’s newest mixed-use dining and retail destination, Park Place. Postino WineCafé offers seasonal, locally inspired food; an expertly curated beverage program with thoughtful selections designed both for those new to exploring wine and the already well-versed; a commitment to delivering its signature warm and friendly hospitality; and a retro take on décor with designs by regional artists.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
KTLA.com
Outgoing Culver City Council approves $25 minimum wage for health care workers, incoming council immediately repeals
A victory for advocates of an increased minimum wage for health care workers in Culver City was short-lived after a new incoming council immediately revoked a resolution hours after it had passed. On Monday, the outgoing Culver City council voted in favor to raise the minimum wage of health care...
Eater
One of LA’s Best Seafood Spots Takes Its Wood-Fired Restaurant Out on the Road
Crudo e Nudo, a casual shrine to raw, sustainable fish and seafood on Main Street in Santa Monica, is opening a second restaurant called Isla, and this time the menu will be bigger and fire will be involved. To eat there, though, diners will have to closely watch the company’s brand-new website and Instagram feed.
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
beckersdental.com
Pacific Dental Services, MemorialCare form joint venture for dental-medical integration
Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare have formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. The DSO and the health system plan to open at least 25 co-located locations in the next five years, with PDS-supported dental offices inside select MemorialCare Medical Group health centers across California's Orange and Los Angeles counties, according to a Dec. 12 news release MemorialCare shared with Becker's.
NBC Los Angeles
Million Dollar Home Used for Illegal Marijuana Grow Engulfed in Flames
A million dollar home that was being used to illegally grow marijuana went up in flames Monday in Covina Hills. When LA County firefighters arrived at 9 a.m. to try and put out the fire at a two-story home in Covina Hills. They discovered more than 400 marijuana plants inside.
In LA, The Rise Of The Asian American Progressive
Newly-elected Kenneth Mejia joins Councilmember Nithya Raman as some of the city’s most visible Asian American progressives.
Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years
The home is now on the market for the first time, following the death of owner Margaret Russell late last year at the age of 109. The post Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
Soul and Michelin stars: Best LA restaurants of 2022
LA is a crowded and competitive restaurant market, so standing out from the noise is no small feat. With 2022 almost over, it’s time to look back at some of the best food LA has to offer. Eater LA recently published its 2022 restaurant awards and gave the top...
Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Comments / 0