Street Vendors Sue Los Angeles Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach. When the California Legislature passed SB-946 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law in 2018, many Californians, including street vendors, breathed a sigh of relief. To many, it seemed as if street vending was completely legal. However, this was not entirely the case and that’s why two street vendors, Merlin Alvarado and Ruth Monroy, and three local community groups, Community Power Collective, East LA Community Corporation, and Inclusive Action for the City, have filed suit against the City.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

6 Inglewood homes under $800,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Homes in the city of Inglewood continue to hit the market with asking prices under $800,000. The majority of these homes are located in Northern Inglewood in zip codes 90301 and 90302. The estimated monthly payments range from $4423 to $4935 per month. Homes in zip...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Sfvbj.com

Joint Venture Buys Antelope Valley Mall for $60 Million

Bridge Group Investments and Burbank-based Steerpoint Capital have acquired the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale for $60 million. Located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., the enclosed shopping mall is anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s, and JCPenney. The firms plan to find a new tenant for the mall’s vacant Mervyn’s...
PALMDALE, CA
westsidetoday.com

Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills

City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties. There is now a plan in motion to redevelop Marlton Square in Baldwin Hills, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The Economic and Workforce Development Department’s staff has made the recommendation that the City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

California Transportation Commission approves $67.8 million for construction of Montebello blvd. grade separation project

The California Transportation Commission voted to approve the allocation of $67.8 million in state funds to the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments for construction of the Montebello Boulevard Grade Separation Project. The funding which includes a $49 million grant through the SB 1 Trade Corridor Enhancement Program and $18.8 million in state bond funds from the Proposition 1B Trade Corridor Improvement Fund, will permit the SGVCOG to prepare to release the project for bids from contractors.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rent control is coming to Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — Renters in Pasadena rejoiced on the steps of City Hall Monday to celebrate the certification of election results ushering in new rent controls. In November, voters approved Measure H to restrict the amounts landlords can increase rent, roll back rents and provide eviction protections. The measure, which passed with 54% of the vote, takes effect Dec. 22.
PASADENA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Postino WineCafé Opens First California Location

Postino WineCafé, the vibrant, community-driven, all-day wine bar and café, debuts its first Golden State location today. The beloved restaurant is now open in Irvine’s newest mixed-use dining and retail destination, Park Place. Postino WineCafé offers seasonal, locally inspired food; an expertly curated beverage program with thoughtful selections designed both for those new to exploring wine and the already well-versed; a commitment to delivering its signature warm and friendly hospitality; and a retro take on décor with designs by regional artists.
IRVINE, CA
beckersdental.com

Pacific Dental Services, MemorialCare form joint venture for dental-medical integration

Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare have formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. The DSO and the health system plan to open at least 25 co-located locations in the next five years, with PDS-supported dental offices inside select MemorialCare Medical Group health centers across California's Orange and Los Angeles counties, according to a Dec. 12 news release MemorialCare shared with Becker's.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Soul and Michelin stars: Best LA restaurants of 2022

LA is a crowded and competitive restaurant market, so standing out from the noise is no small feat. With 2022 almost over, it’s time to look back at some of the best food LA has to offer. Eater LA recently published its 2022 restaurant awards and gave the top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE

