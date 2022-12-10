Read full article on original website
Tomorrow’s in person public meeting in Kimball for proposed project on SD Highway 34 canceled; Virtual option available
Due to potentially severe winter weather conditions, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has canceled the in-person public meeting at Kimball High School tomorrow (Dec. 13, 2022) has been canceled. The public meeting information will be available virtually to inform area residents of the proposed project on SD Highway 34...
