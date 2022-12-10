Read full article on original website
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Monty’s Good Burger Owner Opens New Vegan Pizza Joint on MelroseVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
lbccviking.com
2nd street warmly welcomes return of Belmont Shore Christmas Parade
Decked out in lights, decorations and holiday cheer, Long Beach’s 2nd Street was jam packed with eager crowds on Dec. 3 for the 38th annual Belmont Shore Parade. The parade has been long anticipated, featuring a variety of local businesses and characters of note, with the spectacle being a non-stop three hours of lights, music and joy.
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Restaurants Must Pack Up Street and Sidewalk Dining Areas for Rose Parade
As part of preparations for the upcoming Rose Parade, the City of Pasadena will require businesses along the parade route to remove their outdoor dining spaces by December 14. A city official explained the removal of outdoor dining is required to allow for floats, bands, and overnight camping associated with the New Year’s day event.
After school program closes as turf war spills onto its doorstep
A popular after-school program in Compton after a violent turf war between two rival gangs spilled onto its doorstep. "I have to know that some type of truce or some type of protection is going to happen here in Compton," said Coach Derrick Cooper. Cooper, the founder of Wildcat Youth Academy, has been working with kids in the area for 27 years. The Wildcats started as a youth sports program and expanded to include after-school activities and even childcare. He has dozens of kids on the waiting list for his Compton facility but Cooper lacks the funding to help them."I've stopped them...
foxla.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
Santa Clarita Radio
The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock
Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred at 725 West 92nd Street, near Hoover Street at about 5:50 p.m. According to the officials, there were two people involved in the accident.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rosemead (Rosemead, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the 10 Freeway, just east of Santa Anita Boulevard just before 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a car was driving erratically before smashing into the side of an overpass. The force of the collision caused the car to flip and roll into a section of the freeway that was close to a travel lane.
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
KTLA.com
Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach
A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
SoCal to see sunshine Wednesday as temperatures remain cold
Southern California on Wednesday should be clear and sunny, but temperatures will be cold.
Bacteria advisory issued for Los Angeles County beaches following recent storms
Los Angeles County officials are warning residents to be careful swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. The ocean quality rain advisory was issued Monday for all L.A. County beaches and will stay in effect until Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public […]
KTLA.com
Storm continues to bring rain, wind to Los Angeles and beyond
This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California. As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches. White Ledge Peak in...
2 People Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In West Covina (West Covina, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in West Covina. Officials confirmed that two persons were seriously injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
