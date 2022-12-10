ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granada Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lbccviking.com

2nd street warmly welcomes return of Belmont Shore Christmas Parade

Decked out in lights, decorations and holiday cheer, Long Beach’s 2nd Street was jam packed with eager crowds on Dec. 3 for the 38th annual Belmont Shore Parade. The parade has been long anticipated, featuring a variety of local businesses and characters of note, with the spectacle being a non-stop three hours of lights, music and joy.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Restaurants Must Pack Up Street and Sidewalk Dining Areas for Rose Parade

As part of preparations for the upcoming Rose Parade, the City of Pasadena will require businesses along the parade route to remove their outdoor dining spaces by December 14. A city official explained the removal of outdoor dining is required to allow for floats, bands, and overnight camping associated with the New Year’s day event.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

After school program closes as turf war spills onto its doorstep

A popular after-school program in Compton after a violent turf war between two rival gangs spilled onto its doorstep. "I have to know that some type of truce or some type of protection is going to happen here in Compton," said Coach Derrick Cooper. Cooper, the founder of Wildcat Youth Academy, has been working with kids in the area for 27 years. The Wildcats started as a youth sports program and expanded to include after-school activities and even childcare. He has dozens of kids on the waiting list for his Compton facility but Cooper lacks the funding to help them."I've stopped them...
COMPTON, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock

Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rosemead (Rosemead, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the 10 Freeway, just east of Santa Anita Boulevard just before 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a car was driving erratically before smashing into the side of an overpass. The force of the collision caused the car to flip and roll into a section of the freeway that was close to a travel lane.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach

A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Storm continues to bring rain, wind to Los Angeles and beyond

This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California. As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches. White Ledge Peak in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy