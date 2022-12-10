The New York Rangers have once again been crowned the most valuable team in the NHL. The Rangers claimed the top spot on Forbes' list of NHL team values for the eighth consecutive year with a $2.2 billion valuation, up 10% from 2021. Rounding out the top five are the Toronto Maple Leafs ($2 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($1.85 billion), Chicago Blackhawks ($1.5 billion), and Boston Bruins ($1.4 billion).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO