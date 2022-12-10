Read full article on original website
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
Mandy Rose Released By WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by WWE according to a report from Fightful Select. The reason for the release reportedly being that she put the company in a tough position by posting adult photos on her BrandArmy account. Rose began trending this week after photos and videos of herself, nude...
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
Kevin Nash Defends The Rock From Steroid Accusations By Joe Rogan
The Rock is famous all over the world for his acting career, his run with WWE, and his talent. He also is famous for his workouts and maintaining his physique. The Rock credits this to his fitness regime, discipline, and a well-planned diet. UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan isn’t so sure.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
The Briscoes Believe Their Trilogy With FTR Will Stand Out As The Best Of Their Careers
The Briscoes spoke in an interview with Busted Open Radio about their trilogy of matches with FTR and where they rank among the top matches of their careers. The Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle 2022 this past Saturday in a dog collar match.
Ric Flair Blasts Jim Ross Over Recent Comments
WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Jim Ross have known each other and worked together for decades, with both men being regarded as the GOATs in their respective fields. Their relationship has unfortunately soured in recent months due to JR’s involvement in the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode of the series “Dark Side of the Ring,” where the AEW commentator had a lot to say about Ric Flair‘s actions during the infamous incident.
Bayley Meets Santa Claus – Asks For Michael Cole To Recieve A Terrible Christmas (Video)
Bayley and Michael Cole can’t stand each other. It’s been a running gag for years now, with Bayley often nagging Cole on commentary and taking to social media to take shots. Fast forward to today, where Bayley once again took to Twitter to post a video of herself...
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
Real1 vs. Microman Added to MLW Blood & Thunder
A unique bout has been added to Blood & Thunder, MLW’s upcoming television taping in Philadelphia. Real1, the former Enzo Amore, will battle the 3′ 3″ Microman on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena. “MLW’s new season promised new matches and new rules and it doesn’t...
Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into a frenzy. While most fans have had a negative reaction to the Wall Street Journal report, McMahon’s longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
Kurt Angle Claims Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
Marc Mero Says It Was A “Blessing” To Work With Sable
Marc Mero has said it was a “blessing” that he got the chance to work with his then-wife Sable during his time in the WWF. Mero, known as Johnny B. Badd in WCW, debuted for the WWF at WrestleMania 12 as the ‘Wildman.’. Speaking with Steve Fall’s...
Wheeler Yuta Comments On Nigel McGuinness Possibly Replacing William Regal In The BCC
While William Regal will be departing All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Wheeler Yuta is optimistic that the Blackpool Combat Club will be just fine without their leader. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler commented on how the group will change moving forward, the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal, and more.
Missa Kate Signs With The NWA + Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup
You can check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr below:. * Champions Series First Round: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx. * Champions Series First Round: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana. * Champions Series First Round: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. * Champions Series First Round: Dax...
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
William Regal Claims WCW Stars Were Afraid To Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
As you know by now, William Regal will be departing AEW and returning to WWE at the end of this month. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, “Lord Regal” commented on how nobody wanted to work with Fit Finlay when he joined WCW back in 1996. He said,
