Windsor saves Christmas: Tradition lives on with Hoggard Christmas Wonderland

WINDSOR — Last December, this Windsor wonderland of half a million lights left some visitors in tears. These were not toddlers scared of Santa or even kids throwing a fit because it was time to go home. These were folks who cried at the thought that the Christmas display that had put their town in the spotlight for more than 25 years might be coming down for good.

But 12 months later, the light still shines on Dalton Drive, where the town and its favorite triplets have managed to keep the tradition alive. The Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights continues as one of the highlights of the holiday season.

“Everyone looks forward to this; I mean everyone in this town,” said Jackie Copeland, a teacher and coach at Bertie High School who considers herself the Hoggards’ biggest fan. “It is big for us in the small town of Windsor.”

People from more than 20 countries have come to this Bertie County town of 3,500 to see the lights since Therman Hoggard set up his first outdoor Christmas display in 1995. It was a tribute to his daughter, Carolyn, who had been killed in car accident at age 16 in 1991. A decade later, his twin brother, Herman, whose home had been part of a holiday lights tour in Virginia, boxed up his decorations and returned to his native Windsor. The first Christmas that the brothers combined their collections, they had 50,000 lights.

Over the next 15 years, that spectacle grew tenfold, taking over 8 acres and requiring five electrical distribution centers, enough to power nearly a dozen large homes.

“They say it can be seen from the space station,” Therman said, laughing. “We didn’t imagine it would get this big.”

Their enormous exhibit has attracted the attention of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Lights Fight,” though the Hoggard display does not meet the guidelines since it stretches across four adjoining properties. Not only has the light show brought the brothers some 10,000 Facebook followers, but it has given them near-celebrity status across the state among people who are crazy about Christmas.

“It amazes me how far a reach it has,” said Christie Jernigan, a family friend who handles social media for the Hoggards. “(Therman) was in the hospital at Duke a couple of years ago. The nurses knew he was the ‘Christmas light man.’”

Some of them had made the two-hour drive from the Raleigh-Durham area to Windsor to see the lights, which have been ranked among some of the favorite displays in the state.

The Hoggards’ holiday arrangement includes more than 225 spotlights shining on some 300 hand-painted wooden silhouettes of Santa and reindeer, snowmen and polar bears, penguins and gingerbread men and angels and nativity scenes. It features 265 animated pieces, nearly three dozen Christmas trees and as many as 50 inflatable decorations, with 1,200 to 1,500 extension cords along the ground underneath them. Turning the display on and shutting it down requires flipping 56 switches twice a night.

“For me, it’s a full-time job during Christmas,” Herman said. “I’m there every night for the whole season.”

The work didn’t seem nearly as challenging in Christmases past. Therman had years of experience going up in bucket trucks and climbing towers when he worked in the cable industry. Herman had spent more than 25 years in engineering design for a utilities company. But last year, the Hoggards began to question how long they would be able to keep the lights on. Their brother, Sherman, who lives in Greenville, is no longer able to help, and Therman’s wife, Nancy, has experienced some health issues.

“Put it this way, I won’t be back on a ladder anymore,” said Therman, who injured his neck in a fall in November while working on Christmas lights. “We’re really getting too old to work with this stuff. We’re 73.”

As rumors began to spread last year about the Hoggards’ plans to step down from their decorating duties, people lamented what the loss of lights would mean for the community at Christmas.

“I think we were a little bit surprised to start with,” Herman said. “We found out that we meant something to the people and, I guess, to the town.

“This is what they look for every year,” he said. “Most people say they’ve never missed a year of all the years we’ve been doing this.”

A few offered their services to come and help the Hoggards set up the display, a well-intentioned but impractical idea, since preparation begins in September. Others appealed to the town to intervene due to the display’s economic impact on local businesses, including restaurants and convenience stores.

“You’re talking about so many visitors to our community between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day coming by to see it,” said Mayor Lewis Hoggard, who also serves as director of the Bertie County Chamber of Commerce. (Hoggard is a popular surname in Bertie County, and he is not closely related to the brothers.) “It’s something I think the town needed to do.

“We’re glad the tradition is continuing,” he said, “and it will continue in the future.”

The town agreed to purchase the decorations for an undisclosed sum, to pay for utilities during the five weeks they are on display and has taken over responsibility for storing pieces of the exhibition during the off-season. Town employees helped take down the decorations last year and have assisted with installation this year as well, though the Hoggards remain involved as consultants.

That comes as good news to Copeland, who is known for visiting the Christmas Wonderland every night, sometimes bringing along hot chocolate or fried chicken for the Hoggards. The brothers like to add a few items to the display each day, and Copeland enjoys trying to figure out what’s new.

“I really love guessing,” she said. “You would think you could see, but there’s so much there. If I don’t guess it right, I go back again. Then if I can’t get it then, Mr. Hoggard will let me know what I missed.”

Copeland sometimes arrives wearing a Grinch suit and walks the grounds with her husband, who is dressed in pink bunny pajamas (like Ralphie from “A Christmas Story”). She doesn’t mind waiting in the long line that sometimes stretches down the road to the Cashie River bridge. It’s a good chance to see people she doesn’t normally see even in a small town, Copeland said, and it tends to help people get into the Christmas spirit.

Herman hears that from a good number of people he greets at the entrance, where Blackie, the cat, likes to perch atop a wooden donation box. There is no admission fee, although contributions (including catnip) are accepted.

“I had a lady last night who came through,” Herman said during a recent interview. “She said, ‘I had the worst day in the world today. Y’all have lifted my spirits; now I can go home and smile.’ We hear that every night, just about.”

Herman, who enjoys interacting with visitors, especially children, was all smiles on Dec. 7 as a busload of visitors from Edenton’s Rocky Hock Baptist Church made its way through the display. More than 40 members, ages 2 to adult, lowered the windows to peer out at colorful characters covering the lawn. Volunteer Sheila Evans said it’s an annual outing for the church.

“We’ve got grandkids up here, but we used to bring our kids,” she said.

On the same night, Charlie Rice and his wife, Briana, made the hourlong drive from Tyrrell County to bring their daughters for their first visit.

“We’re originally from the mountains, so this whole area is new to us,” said Rice, who became pastor of South Side Missionary Baptist Church almost three years ago. “This year driving around, it feels like there’s less Christmas lights, so it’s nice to go to a place where there’s a lot.”

Briana said their neighborhood won a competition in Columbia for best Christmas lights, “(but) we’re nothing like this. I think it’s amazing,” she said.

On an unseasonably warm night, the family took time to walk through the yard and check out Santa not only riding in his sleigh, but in a train, a plane, a helicopter, a canoe and a hot-air balloon. They, along with other visitors, got a chuckle out of silly silhouettes like Santa stuck trying to deliver presents in an igloo and one where he accidentally set his pants on fire while going down a chimney.

Nearby, there is a snowman and snow woman pushing a snow baby in a carriage. Others appear to shiver and have snowball fights. They hold signs that read “Love Will Keep Us Warm” or “Will Work For Freezer Space.” Snowmen that Herman painted shortly after 9/11 are dressed in red, white and blue and are holding a sign that reads “God Bless the USA.” It has become one of his most cherished parts of the entire collection.

Everyone has a favorite feature. For Therman, it’s the angel in memory of Carolyn. For Jernigan, it’s the Grinch. Copeland has a fondness for a white deer with a red bow. But more than that, she loves the Hoggards.

“We all love the Hoggards around here,” she said. “(Last year) kids were very upset and crying that they were not going to see the lights. We were all really on edge about it. We wanted it to stay where it was; we wanted to stay at the Hoggards. I feel like that’s just wonderful for Windsor.”

Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open from 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 1. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandoflights.