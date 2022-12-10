ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Committee advances Native American education bills

Wisconsin’s State-Tribal Relations special committee unanimously voted to advance five bills Tuesday. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Wisconsin’s State-Tribal Relations special committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would update a 1989 law that requires primary and secondary public schools to teach students about the history, culture and treaty rights of Wisconsin’s Native Americans Tuesday.
Poll: Many Idaho voters unfamiliar with ‘school choice’ policy debate

The Idaho Constitution strictly prohibits the use of public funds for any form of religious education. For the past 132 years, the separation of public money from religious instruction has been rigidly upheld in Idaho. SCOTUS has unfortunately provided a workaround, writes guest columnist Jim Jones. Likely voters across Idaho...
Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Health care worker shortage delaying care for people using Medicaid

Almost half of all New Mexico residents depend on Medicaid for their health needs. But a yearslong health care worker shortage means those patients aren’t getting timely care — especially in rural areas. New Mexico’s health care workers are aging out of the workforce, and the shrinking number...
Ahead of first-draft state budget, oil prices are driving a tighter Alaska fiscal picture

The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) The lowest crude oil prices of the year are coming at a bad time for Alaska. This week, as required by state law, Gov. Mike Dunleavy will unveil his first budget plan of his second term. Accompanying that plan will be a significantly smaller state revenue forecast.
Redistricting panel sues Legislature for failing to appropriate $3.1M for its work

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission holds a public hearing in Lansing. Photo by Anna Gustafson. After not being included in the Legislature’s budget for the current fiscal year, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) has filed a lawsuit against both chambers in an attempt to make them fund the bipartisan panel.
State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House

A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
Michigan COVID cases, hospitalizations rise over the last week

Syringes are prepped with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before being administered at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., February 2, 2021. | Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury. Michigan is reporting 13,043 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. That’s...
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign

Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
Nebraska gets an additional $41 million in opioid settlement funds

LINCOLN — A legal settlement with CVS and Walgreens over dispensing of dangerous opioids will deliver another $41 million to the State of Nebraska, the State Attorney General’s Office announced this week. Nationwide, litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis has now surpassed...
Trade group says reports reveal an ‘unfair and unbalanced’ court system in N.J.

The situation in New Jersey is so alarming, the American Tort Reform Association says, the group put the Garden State on its annual “judicial hellholes” report. (Getty Images) A business trade association that pushes for changes to the state’s civil justice system says three new reports show New...
Blaming legislative ‘turmoil,’ state board of ed puts off superintendent search

On the heels of proposed legislation to make major changes to the Ohio Department of Education, the State Board of Education hesitated to make decisions in the superintendent search process. In an 11-4 vote, the board pushed to February any decisions on a search firm that would bring superintendent candidates...
Bill to revamp campaign finance laws clears Assembly hurdle

Assemblyman Brian Bergen voted against the bill, arguing a provision that would lower the threshold for publicly reported political donations would scare off small donors. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) An Assembly panel on Monday approved a new version of a bill that would revamp campaign finance laws supporters...
Harney County judge extends suspension of Oregon’s firearms law

Customer Matt Schonbachler (left) of Scotts Mills, hands a handgun back to assistant manager Trent Bergerson at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Sales have been brisk since voters passed Measure 114, tightening Oregon's gun laws. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) A Harney County Circuit Court judge...
Ohio House committee advances amendment supermajority provision and elections bill

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) An Ohio House committee advanced two controversial voting measures Monday without additional debate, one to raise...
