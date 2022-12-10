ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Criminal Convictions: November 28-December 1

The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 4 days ago

• Christopher Eric Bergamini, 45, of Crescent City, was convicted of violating probation and was sentenced to 44 days in jail.

• Tyler Duran Crabb, 42, of Crescent City, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm or great bodily injury and was sentenced to 230 days in jail and a fine of $630.

In a second case, Crabb was convicted of fight or challenge to fight in public place and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a fine of $630.

• Gary Daniel Cooper, 45, of Crescent City, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than firerarm or great bodily injury and was sentenced to one year of probation, 124 days in jail and a fine of $220.

• Meghan Carol Fitzpatrick, 31, of Crescent City, was convicted of DUI and was sentenced to three years of probation, two days in jail and a fine of $1,864.

• Jeffrey McGehee, 42, of Crescent City, was convicted of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and was sentenced to one year probation, 21 days in jail and a fine of $220.

• Matthew William Mullins, 31, of Germantown, Ill., was convicted of DUI with above .15 blood alcohol and was sentenced to three years of probation, four days in jail and a fine of $1,864.

• Vincent Allen Preslar Watson, 30, of Crescent City, was convicted of battery on spouse/cohabitant and was sentenced to 72 days in jail and a fine of $920. In a second case, Watson was convicted of violating probation and was sentenced to 72 days in jail.

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

