Criminal Convictions: November 28-December 1

• Christopher Eric Bergamini, 45, of Crescent City, was convicted of violating probation and was sentenced to 44 days in jail.

• Tyler Duran Crabb, 42, of Crescent City, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm or great bodily injury and was sentenced to 230 days in jail and a fine of $630.

In a second case, Crabb was convicted of fight or challenge to fight in public place and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a fine of $630.

• Gary Daniel Cooper, 45, of Crescent City, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than firerarm or great bodily injury and was sentenced to one year of probation, 124 days in jail and a fine of $220.

• Meghan Carol Fitzpatrick, 31, of Crescent City, was convicted of DUI and was sentenced to three years of probation, two days in jail and a fine of $1,864.

• Jeffrey McGehee, 42, of Crescent City, was convicted of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and was sentenced to one year probation, 21 days in jail and a fine of $220.

• Matthew William Mullins, 31, of Germantown, Ill., was convicted of DUI with above .15 blood alcohol and was sentenced to three years of probation, four days in jail and a fine of $1,864.

• Vincent Allen Preslar Watson, 30, of Crescent City, was convicted of battery on spouse/cohabitant and was sentenced to 72 days in jail and a fine of $920. In a second case, Watson was convicted of violating probation and was sentenced to 72 days in jail.