Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
Read the criminal complaint filed in 1980 killing of Kan. nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita Search warrant issued in South Wichita
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman facing animal cruelty charges
NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Chelsea Lane Long, 36, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court on three felony counts of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that officers and animal control officers responded to the 900 block of north Union on Aug. 17 for a report of two deceased dogs at a residence and third dog running around.
Local law enforcement execute search warrant to recover stolen property
Local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant to recover stolen property in Derby early Monday morning.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery. Crime Stoppers says officers responded just after midnight Sunday to the 800 block of E. 2nd St. for a large disturbance outside a bar. “During the disturbance, the pictured individual is reported […]
Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his unit.
Wichita man guilty of rape sentenced to 105 years in prison
A Wichita man who was found guilty by a jury of 33 counts related to two rapes and a standoff with the Wichita SWAT was sentenced in court yesterday.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested.
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
Teen charged in Wichita homicide
A teenager has been charged in Wichita’s latest homicide. Tehya Turner, 19, appeared in court on Wednesday.
kosu.org
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
kfdi.com
Haysville woman charged in death of Wichita man
A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested after drugs were found on Saturday during a traffic stop. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from […]
KWCH.com
Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and theft in Boone’s death in November. Police said Turner and 31-year-old Saul Valenciana picked up Boone...
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KWCH.com
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0