Winfield, KS

Ponca City woman facing animal cruelty charges

NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Chelsea Lane Long, 36, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court on three felony counts of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that officers and animal control officers responded to the 900 block of north Union on Aug. 17 for a report of two deceased dogs at a residence and third dog running around.
PONCA CITY, OK
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees

A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Haysville woman charged in death of Wichita man

A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.
HAYSVILLE, KS
Woman charged with murder after man’s body found in Sumner Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and theft in Boone’s death in November. Police said Turner and 31-year-old Saul Valenciana picked up Boone...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
December storms could turn severe

Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KANSAS STATE
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
KANSAS STATE
