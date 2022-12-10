Second Saturday Art Walk

More than 50 artists of all ages will have their works on display at seven venues participating in the Second Saturday Art Walk on December 10, 3 - 6 p.m. in downtown Brookings. Music, refreshments, and special events are on offer, in addition to the display of art created by artists in the community. Young people who participated in Pelican Bay Arts Association’s Children’s Art Program throughout 2022 will showcase the diverse art taught through the program at Manley Art Center. Several students will be at the reception during Art Walk to answer questions about their work and experience. The art will hang through December 30 at the Gallery, 433 Oak St. Music provided by Rapp Brush, and wine and Christmas cookies will be served. For more information, visit manleyartcenter.com or call 541-469-1807. Brian Scott Gallery will host its annual All-Gallery Show titled “Winter Wonderland” featuring 32 artists. Each artist produces a special winter wonderland-themed painting, sculpture, or other art media for display in the Gallery, at 515 Chetco Ave. Music by the Christmas Belles (Shirley Hyatt and Patty Anne Da’Cunha), and sing-along holiday music at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments and wine will be served. For more information, visit brianscottgallery.com or call 541-412-8687. Three artists will be featured at Ambiance by the Sea, 530 Hemlock St. Photographer Scott Graves will display his work along with basketry by Bob Bangs and paintings by Magda Druzdzel. Music will be performed by Ken Dobberpuhl and desserts and appetizers will be served. For more information, call 541-254-4097.Upcycled vintage art creations by Virgo Sol will be on display at a. ell atelier. Weathered and bleached flannels, leather cuffs, pique assiette mosaics, earring frames, and repurposed vintage planters are among their current offerings. Silversmith Savona will also have new Outlaw Ore Silver jewelry available. Hot drinks will be served. The shop, is at 702 Chetco Ave. For more information, visit aellatelier.com or call 541-244-8033. Musical entertainment by Toni Land, Larry Fries, and Kim Devine will be featured at Kim’s Garden Party, 301 Oak St, along with creations by featured artist Cara Anne Blanchard. Works by Bev Mullis, James Anderson, and Rosemary Watson continue to be displayed. Wine and appetizers will be served. For more information, call 541-412-7273. At Forecastle Books and Gallery, the show "Flight" with photographs by Elisa Raney and paintings by Chelle Hanna continues to be displayed. There will also be a local author meet and greet. Wine, coffee, and appetizers will be provided. The bookstore is at 553 Chetco Ave. For more information, call 541-813-2665.

Whimsical Griffin at 615 Chetco Ave., continues to present works by 8-bit tile artist Dave Christie, also known as “The Working Mouse,” paintings by Lorrie Brooks, and celebrity portraiture by shop owner Vincent Chiantelli. For information, visit whimsicalgriffin.com or call 949-672-8645. The intent of the Second Saturday Art Walk is to promote the artists in the community. All events are free with no obligation to purchase merchandise.

Nutcracker, A Modern Ballet

The Wild Rivers Conservatory of Dance presents their annual production of the Nutcracker ballet. Join Clara and the Nutcracker as they battle the Rat Queen and adventure through the Land of Snow and Sweets in this beloved holiday tradition. Evening shows are December 16 & 17, at 7:00 p.m., with matinees on December 17 & 18, at 2:00 p.m. All performances are at Crescent Elk Auditorium, 994 G St., Crescent City. Tickets are Adults $20, Seniors/Students $15, children 12 and under $10, and are available through Eventbrite: Wild Rivers Dance Nutcracker 2022.

“A Seussified Christmas Carol”

Ellensburg Theater Company presents the “Seussified” rhyming version of “A Christmas Carol” by Peter Bloedel. The play is not actually written by Dr. Seuss, but you won’t want to miss this fast-paced take off on the classic Scrooge and company tale. This show runs December 2 - 18, with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. December 3 will be a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance only, with no evening performance. Admission is $15 adults, $8 for youth 16 and under. All matinees offer special free child admission, when accompanied by a parent. All performances are held at the Rogue Playhouse, 94196 W Moore St, Gold Beach.

Performance Series Season Tickets now available

Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness (DNACA) is now offering Season Tickets for their 2022-23 Performance Series. When you purchase a Season Ticket you enjoy substantial savings over a regular concert ticket. This season includes artists presenting neo-soul/R&B music and dance, contemporary folk, Celtic music, a Grammy®-winning artist sharing a legendary musician’s catalog, and an eclectic musical adventure with an electric cello! More details and tickets available at dnaca.eventbrite.com. Tickets also available at Del Norte Office Supply.

"Something in the Air" Art Exhibit by John Barker

DNACA’s Art in Public Places program presents a photography exhibit by local artist John Barker, entitled "Something in the Air." This exhibit features photography with every subject in the air, or aviation oriented. The exhibit is on display through January 12, 2023, at the 2nd floor mezzanine of the CEC Airport, 1650 Dale Rupert Rd, Crescent City. The exhibit can be viewed during the airport terminal’s hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. weekdays, 6 - 10 a.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. Sundays. For more information, contact DNACA at 707-464-1336 or office@dnaca.net.

Brian Scott Gallery

The Brian Scott Gallery presents their yearly 'Winter Wonderland' show, featuring all 32 of their Gallery artists, displaying pastels, oils, watercolors, sculptures, jewelry, fabric art, and whimsical wood carvings. You may also meet and greet the artists during Art Walk on December 10th from 3 - 6 p.m. Music will be performed by the Christmas Belles (Shirley Hyatt and Patty Anne Da'Cunha) with a sing-along of holiday songs for all to enjoy. So, join us for this event and for the entire month, to see all of our wonderful art.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. For the holiday season, the Gallery will be providing private showings to accommodate your schedules. Please call 541-412-8687 for further information

Fog and Fine Art Gallery

Located in Wright’s Custom Framing and Art Supply, 810 Chetco Ave. Brookings, the Gallery features 36 local artists in a variety of mediums and a classroom to inspire new and seasoned artists with workshops. Stop by and enjoy all that’s new in the Gallery, open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on class offerings, painting demonstrations, and artists call 541-469-7900 or visit them on Facebook @WrightsCustomFraming.

Manley Art Center and Gallery

Manley Art Center at 433 Oak Street in Brookings, presents the exhibit “Synergy and Serenity” by artist Pete Chasar, now on display through December 3.

The Gallery is also displaying a variety of art created by Pelican Bay Arts Association members. Regular Gallery Hours are Tuesday - Saturday 11 - 4 p.m. For more information, call 541-469-1807 or visit www.manleyartcenter.com.

Opening Reception - children's art show

Saturday, December 10, from 3 pm – 6 pm, Manley Art Center And Gallery will hold the opening reception for their Children’s Art Show, a children's art program exhibit.

The reception will be held at the Gallery at 433 Oak Street in Brookings. For more information, call 541-469-1807 or visit www.manleyartcenter.com.

“RENT” the musical

Chetco Pelican Players proudly presents the musical “RENT”. Based loosely on Puccini's opera “La Boheme,” the show follows a year in the life of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive, and create, in New York's Lower East Side, during the rise of HIV/AIDS. Shows are December 2 - 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

All shows are held at the Chetco Playhouse, 1240 Chetco Ave., Brookings. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students. Additional information at www.chetcopelicanplayers.org/rent.

For community arts calendar listings, please visit www.dnaca.net. For inclusion in Arts Scene listings, items should be sent to the Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness (DNACA) at office@dnaca.net by Friday of each week.