Champaign, IL

Smokey Bones to open in former Old Chicago space in Champaign

By DEBRA PRESSEY dpressey@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
 4 days ago
Buy Now The future site of Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — A Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill restaurant is coming to Champaign in the former location of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom at 1910 N. Neil St., in front of Market Place Mall.

It’s the same location as a previous Smokey Bones restaurant, which closed 15 years ago under the chain’s former owner, Darden Restaurants.

Market Place Shopping Center General Manager Morrie Mendenhall confirmed the move.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Senior Vice President Jay Siikorski, who leases the space, said Smokey Bones is likely to open in the first quarter of next year.

The Smokey Bones’ corporate office didn’t respond to a request for information, but its Florida-based parent company, Barbecue Integrated Inc., applied to the city of Champaign for a building permit Thursday, according to the city’s Building Safety Division.

The last Smokey Bones, operated under the name Smokey Bones Barbecue and Grill, closed in 2007, when Darden Restaurants closed some locations and sold dozens of others.Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant and bar. The menu includes appetizers, wings, barbecue platters, burgers, salads, ribs, steaks and desserts.

