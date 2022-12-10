THIS BLACK-OWNED VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM IS NOW THE WORLD’S LARGEST FUND FOCUSED ON WOMEN’S HEALTH

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door
Born out of a family love for collecting sneakers, First Class Sneaks is the embodiment of that love. Brought to life during the pandemic- a time when businesses were struggling to survive, Kierra Wiggerstaff, store owner, along with her partner and co-owner, Travis Belton, wanted to begin to build generational wealth in their family. “COVID-19 […] The post First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Customers describe ‘nightmare’ problems after Carvana purchase
ATLANTA — Carvana markets itself as an easy way to buy a car. But some customers said they ended up instead with major headaches. Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray learned Carvana faces multiple class-action lawsuits. Metro customers told Gray buying a car was easy but getting vehicle titles from the company left some in a legal and financial mess.
ValueWalk
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?
Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
WHAS 11
Atlanta nurses no longer employed after viral TikTok mocking expecting mothers
ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a press conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Marietta woman’s stolen credit card used to buy $5K tires, BofA denies claims
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Ann Morris heard about a new credit card that lets customers make contactless payments like Apple Pay, she ordered one. But five months later, Ann regrets the decision. She never received the card, but someone else did, and they used her card to charge $5,100 at a Covington Tire Store.
blavity.com
Emory Hospital Labor & Delivery Nurses No Longer Employed There After Posting Video About Patient Behaviors That Give Them The 'Ick'
Emory Healthcare has disciplined four labor and delivery nurses who went to TikTok to post a video about patient behaviors they hate. The nurses, who can be seen wearing Emory University healthcare uniforms in the video, recorded the clip to mimic a social media trend which requires people to reveal what gives them the “ick” about dating.
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
Scammers acting as customer service reps online to steal your money
Scammers are gaming Google, to get your money. They are posing as customer service for major money-sharing apps. “I assure you — if you had seen it, you would believe it,” Fayetteville resident Rebecca Mack said. Mack was trying to sell a doll house on an online marketplace,...
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
'It's going to be missed' | Disco Kroger closes its doors Friday
ATLANTA — It's the end of an era for the Atlanta icon known as Disco Kroger. The store, which got its name from the former neighboring club "The Limelight," closed its doors Friday. It was a bittersweet day for shoppers and employees who grew up with the Kroger that...
‘Worse than playing with a loaded gun:’ Ga. Drug Enforcement Agency warns of growing drug problem
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Drug Enforcement Agency the community is facing a drug threat unlike ever before. Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston drugs such as meth, and fentanyl can be found in places such as Buford Highway, Milton, Alpharetta, and Sandy Springs, just to name a few.
WMAZ
DEA warns parents of changes within Atlanta's drug trade | What to know
ATLANTA — The Drug Enforcement Administration in Atlanta is warning parents there is no such thing as experimental drugs anymore. During a behind-the-scenes tour of the city's DEA headquarters, the special agent in charge said the drugs on the streets now in metro Atlanta can be deadly for kids to try even once.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Families and businesses expected to move for I-285/I-20 West revamp
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place. The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West...
Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
Atlanta is going to begin shutting off water services for people with delinquent bills beginning Jan. 2, according to th...
9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis
Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
Comments / 0