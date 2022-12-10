Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
wabe.org
Veteran Atlanta reporter Richard Belcher reflects on 50-year career
For anyone who has followed Atlanta news coverage anytime over the past half-century or so, they’re probably familiar with the work of seasoned investigative reporter Richard Belcher. The longtime WSB-TV journalist recently decided to retire after five decades of reporting in Atlanta. “All Things Considered” recently spoke with Belcher...
Atlanta Public Schools using added half-hour to recover from the pandemic
ATLANTA — As students across Georgia struggle to recover from setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one school district is using time and custom fit teaching to improve test scores. At Scott Elementary School, 4th grader Ja’nina Braxton insists remote learning during the pandemic wasn’t that hard, but she...
Marietta continues honoring historic Black-owned homes with latest marker
Cobb Landmarks and the Marietta History Center placed a historic home marker for a Black-owned home in downtown Marietta...
‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood is urging law enforcement officials to crack down on repeat criminal offenders af...
Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
Clayton County Schools will pay outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley more than $200,000 to separate from the distric...
9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis
Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door
Born out of a family love for collecting sneakers, First Class Sneaks is the embodiment of that love. Brought to life during the pandemic- a time when businesses were struggling to survive, Kierra Wiggerstaff, store owner, along with her partner and co-owner, Travis Belton, wanted to begin to build generational wealth in their family. “COVID-19 […] The post First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WHAS 11
Atlanta nurses no longer employed after viral TikTok mocking expecting mothers
ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.
fb101.com
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER CROWNS HOTEL’S OFFICIAL PEACH BOWL-INSPIRED COCKTAIL WINNER, TY NICOLE TUCKER
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center launched its first-ever, Peach Bowl Signature Cocktail Exhibition at the Vues Lobby Bar, and crowned Ty Nicole Tucker as their official Peach Bowl-inspired cocktail winner. Tucker created the “Peach Spice & Everything Nice” cocktail, a mixture of:. Uncle Nearest. St. George’s pear...
atlantanewsfirst.com
9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
Mothers, who gave birth at Emory's Midtown location, react to viral TikTok video of nurses mocking patients
ATLANTA — Moms are reacting to news that four labor and delivery nurses from Emory have now been let go after a video of them mocking maternity patients went viral on TikTok. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns...
Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community
The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent Region
Hampton, GA, December 10, 2022– The Southern Crescent Women in Business revealed The Inaugural 2023 Top 50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent. The 50 Most Influential Women List is comprised of some of the most talented and influential women South of I-20 across multiple industries and is powered by SCWIB.
claytoncrescent.org
Pullar off county elections board
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted last Tuesday not to reappoint Democratic strategist Pat Pullar to the Board of Elections and Registration, opting instead to name Forest Park resident Arvis Walker to the position. Walker was nominated by BOC District 1 Commissioner Alieka Anderson. Each commissioner gets to appoint...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Atlanta OB/GYN office merges technology and medicine to expand maternity care
Moms-to-be can transition to virtual appointments after 20 weeks
Rebrand DeKalb’s Memorial Drive? Join the discussion at public meeting
An upcoming public meeting will discuss possible “rebranding” options for the community surrounding DeKalb’s OTP-stretch...
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
Comments / 1