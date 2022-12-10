ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Recorder

Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Veteran Atlanta reporter Richard Belcher reflects on 50-year career

For anyone who has followed Atlanta news coverage anytime over the past half-century or so, they’re probably familiar with the work of seasoned investigative reporter Richard Belcher. The longtime WSB-TV journalist recently decided to retire after five decades of reporting in Atlanta. “All Things Considered” recently spoke with Belcher...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis

Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door

Born out of a family love for collecting sneakers, First Class Sneaks is the embodiment of that love. Brought to life during the pandemic- a time when businesses were struggling to survive, Kierra Wiggerstaff, store owner, along with her partner and co-owner, Travis Belton, wanted to begin to build generational wealth in their family.  “COVID-19 […] The post First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WHAS 11

Atlanta nurses no longer employed after viral TikTok mocking expecting mothers

ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community

The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Pullar off county elections board

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted last Tuesday not to reappoint Democratic strategist Pat Pullar to the Board of Elections and Registration, opting instead to name Forest Park resident Arvis Walker to the position. Walker was nominated by BOC District 1 Commissioner Alieka Anderson. Each commissioner gets to appoint...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

