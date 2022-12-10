Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
WKRC
Highland County under boil water advisory
The Highland County Water Company issued a boil advisory early Tuesday. St Rt 134 from St Rt 131 to Buford, including Leonard, Whitley, South Baker and Beltz Rds. Anyone in the area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil their drinking water until further notice. If...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
linknky.com
Dilapidated building transformed to accommodate longtime Covington dental practice
Dr. Barry Applegate joked that he ended up on Greenup Street because he is from Greenup County. His dentist’s office has been a fixture in Covington since his practice opened in 1993. As his business evolved, so too did the needs of the space it was operating in. After...
linknky.com
Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space
A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
Man accused of strangling cellmate to death at a Warren County prison
A Warren County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Marcus Alan Honsaker on one count each of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Purk.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
spectrumnews1.com
Business owner reacts to hotel demolition project
CINCINNATI — Cities all across Ohio are receiving state-funding for demolition projects. It’s all in hopes of revitalizes communities. The Carrousel Inn & Suites and Drake Motel in Cincinnati’s Roselawn neighborhood are both on the list to be demolished. These two buildings have been vacant and boarded up for years. But last year the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority bought the property to help bring new jobs to the area. And now it’s getting $17 million in order to demolish this building and 56 others.
WLWT 5
Clermont County resident Thomas Mills remains missing on 72nd birthday
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Friends and acquaintances of Thomas Mills keep waiting on news about where he might be. "When I heard he was missing, it just broke my heart. It was so sad," Valerie Jerome said. Known by many as Tommy, Mills was last seen Tuesday outside his...
medinacountylife.com
Portsmouth-Area Resident Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Insurance Fraud
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that Joshua Preston, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was sentenced on Nov. 30 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas to three years in prison after previously being convicted of felony insurance fraud, felony attempted insurance fraud, and felony forgery. Charges for felony telecommunications fraud, felony aggravated theft, felony attempted grand theft, and felony identity fraud were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
WLWT 5
Report of person shooting at passing vehicle on Reading Rd, Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of person shooting at a passing vehicle on Reading Road at Northwood Drive in Roselawn. There is also a report of another person with a gun at the same location. Police are responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Family despairs without answers in unsolved death of Anderson sophomore
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Eli Jones remain in the early stages of grief and mourning weeks after his death at the hands of a driver who fled the crash scene. The driver is still on the run. Eli’s stepmother, Nikki O’Connor spoke through tears Tuesday, one day before...
WLWT 5
Police close I-71/75 in Covington after semi-truck crash
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Covington Police have announced that northbound I-71/75 will be closed from 12th Street on while Cincinnati police work on clearing the crash from the Brent Spence Bridge. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
Two arrested for placing credit card skimmers on Loveland gas pumps
Two people were arrested after they were caught placing credit card skimming devices on gas pumps in Loveland and using the stolen data to purchase gift cards throughout the Tri-State area.
linknky.com
Pelusos bid farewell to Newport City Commission
Peluso is a household name in Newport — one that is synonymous with the city’s government. Jerry and Frank Peluso have served a combined 49 years in public service positions for Newport; 2023 will be the first year since 1988 the Newport City Commission will not have a Peluso in its ranks.
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
WLWT 5
Feds: Two men accused of installing credit card skimmers at Loveland gas stations
Two Cuban nationals have been arrested for allegedly placing skimmers on gas pumps in Loveland, Ohio in an attempt to steal credit card data. Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29, were arrested by police officers on Thursday in Dayton. Their case was unsealed in federal court Monday.
boonecountydailynews.com
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building
Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
15-year-old, 19-year-old killed in triple-shooting near Roselawn and Bond Hill
Three people were shot near 926 East Seymour Avenue in an area that straddles the line between Roselawn and Bond Hill.
