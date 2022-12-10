ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

WLWT 5

Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Highland County under boil water advisory

The Highland County Water Company issued a boil advisory early Tuesday. St Rt 134 from St Rt 131 to Buford, including Leonard, Whitley, South Baker and Beltz Rds. Anyone in the area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil their drinking water until further notice. If...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space

A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FLORENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Business owner reacts to hotel demolition project

CINCINNATI — Cities all across Ohio are receiving state-funding for demolition projects. It’s all in hopes of revitalizes communities. The Carrousel Inn & Suites and Drake Motel in Cincinnati’s Roselawn neighborhood are both on the list to be demolished. These two buildings have been vacant and boarded up for years. But last year the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority bought the property to help bring new jobs to the area. And now it’s getting $17 million in order to demolish this building and 56 others.
CINCINNATI, OH
medinacountylife.com

Portsmouth-Area Resident Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Insurance Fraud

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that Joshua Preston, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was sentenced on Nov. 30 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas to three years in prison after previously being convicted of felony insurance fraud, felony attempted insurance fraud, and felony forgery. Charges for felony telecommunications fraud, felony aggravated theft, felony attempted grand theft, and felony identity fraud were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
WLWT 5

Police close I-71/75 in Covington after semi-truck crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Covington Police have announced that northbound I-71/75 will be closed from 12th Street on while Cincinnati police work on clearing the crash from the Brent Spence Bridge. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Pelusos bid farewell to Newport City Commission

Peluso is a household name in Newport — one that is synonymous with the city’s government. Jerry and Frank Peluso have served a combined 49 years in public service positions for Newport; 2023 will be the first year since 1988 the Newport City Commission will not have a Peluso in its ranks.
WKYT 27

New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
LEXINGTON, KY
boonecountydailynews.com

County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

