Read full article on original website
Related
Ledger Independent
Rosselot honored by Fazoli’s
To honor the incredible community ambassadors that keep Fazoli’s running day to day, the brand is recognizing four associates nationwide as part of the December Dare to Excel program, officials with the restaurant chain said. Fazoli’s has chosen to highlight Allye Rosselot in Maysville, this month. Rosselot is...
Ledger Independent
West receives KLC award
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky League of Cities presented State Senator Steve West with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award at Monday night’s Flemingsburg City Council meeting. The KLC Board of Directors names legislators as a “Friend of Kentucky Cities” for outstanding work in the legislature...
Ledger Independent
Focus groups for Comprehensive Plan set
The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, on behalf of the Mason County Joint Planning Commission, will conduct two focus groups on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Maysville Planning & Zoning Administrator George Larger. The focus groups will be held at the Mays Lick Fire Hall, 5036 Salt Lick...
Comments / 0