A village of McGraw man who was arrested for possession of drugs on Dec. 1 was arrested again late last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Chester L. Burdick was arrested on Dec. 1 after he was found to be in possession of eight grams of cocaine, 46 bags of fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips, 19 pills containing buprenorphine, 40 pills of amphetamine, packaging materials, scales and undisclosed amount of money.

MCGRAW, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO