Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Photo Gallery: Cortland Voice 2022-23 Winter Sports Media Day
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cortland Voice hosted its Cortland County Winter High School Media Day at TC3’s Extension Center on Main Street in Cortland earlier this winter season.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (December 13th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Tuesday’s events:. Varsity Boys Basketball: Homer vs. Syracuse Academy of Science. Team 1st 2nd...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from the past week. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported recently the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county...
cortlandvoice.com
Eagles stay undefeated; Partigianoni & Everle have milestone nights
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Milestone nights from seniors Andrew Partigianoni and Hunter Everle anchored the undefeated Cortland/Homer boys hockey team to a 7-2 victory over Clinton on Tuesday. Partigianoni...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland to raise dog license fees
The city of Cortland will raise dog license fees, effective Jan. 1 of next year. The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted on the measure at last week’s meeting. According to the resolution under item five of the agenda, the last time the city changed its dog license fees was in 2011.
cortlandvoice.com
County woman ‘switched pricing barcodes’ on items at Walmart
A Cortland County woman was arrested on Sunday after she switched barcodes and attempted to steal items at Walmart, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that Kassey E. Roe, 30 of Cortland, “switched pricing barcodes” on items with “barcodes of lesser value.” The switch in barcodes, the report stated, created “false entries in the Walmart inventory system.”
cortlandvoice.com
Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland
Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw man arrested for second time this month
A village of McGraw man who was arrested for possession of drugs on Dec. 1 was arrested again late last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Chester L. Burdick was arrested on Dec. 1 after he was found to be in possession of eight grams of cocaine, 46 bags of fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips, 19 pills containing buprenorphine, 40 pills of amphetamine, packaging materials, scales and undisclosed amount of money.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Marathon man arrested for striking individual
A Marathon man was arrested late last week for striking an individual, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that on Dec. 8, the county sheriff’s officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the village of Marathon. Jacob K. Foster, 19, struck...
cortlandvoice.com
Two Years of Cancer Treatments Give Newfield Woman a New Lease on Life (Sponsored Content)
Cathy Towner called her physician in early 2020 because of a persistent abdominal pain the Newfield resident thought might be because of a bruise or a strained muscle. After Serena Yoon, MD, examined Cathy and reviewed her family’s health history, the internal medicine doctor ordered an MRI to get more information about what might cause the pain.
cortlandvoice.com
County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill
The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
Comments / 0